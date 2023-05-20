CAPFs Switch to Corporate-Like Online System for Leave Applications, Approvals

Applying and keeping track of leaves will soon get much simpler for personnel in all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), with the system going digital following the Ministry of Home Affairs’ direction last year to create a facility for online leave applications. Similar to how corporates function, paramilitary forces like the CRPF, BSF, ITBP and others will soon be able to apply for, grant and record leaves on an online portal, shifting from a lengthy offline process.

According to an official CRPF communication, the online leave application system will significantly cut down on the time it takes to complete the approval cycle. It is also expected to bring down leave-related grievances by allowing more transparency.

It is also tipped to help in managing and planning leaves of personnel during elections and other operations, and maintaining operational strength through real-time monitoring.

Earlier, the balance leave of a CAPF employee could only be checked through the service book. If an employee was away on duty and needed leaves in emergency situations, the only way to check their balance leaves was the office where the service record is maintained. The process took days causing inconvenience to personnel. The paper work and approval process also came in the way of maintaining transparency.

With the new system, an employee’s service record would be available at the click of a button where, on approval by senior officers, leave details will be automatically updated. Personnel, too, can remotely keep track of their leave details.

A senior official told News18 the system will not only ease the process for personnel but also make deployment of forces smoother by helping with planning their movement. The system will narrow down unit-wise data to sectors, which will also help top officials in rearranging troop numbers if required for any duty, the official said.