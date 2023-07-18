Trends :Raigad LandslideManipur Viral VideoAhmedabad Road Accident Seema HaiderRain Today
Home » India » Car Catches Fire After Collision with Truck in UP's Saharanpur, Four Killed

Car Catches Fire After Collision with Truck in UP's Saharanpur, Four Killed

A truck hit the car while attempting to overtake it at the Chunehti flyover

Advertisement

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 16:04 IST

Saharanpur, India

The fire intensified in quick time but the passengers could not open the doors due to the central locking system. (Representative Image: AP File)
The fire intensified in quick time but the passengers could not open the doors due to the central locking system. (Representative Image: AP File)

Four people were charred to death after their car caught fire following a collision with a truck in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said.

A truck hit the Maruti Suzuki Alto while attempting to overtake it at the Chunehti flyover in the Rampur Maniharan area. The impact of the accident was such that the car caught fire, Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI.

The fire intensified in quick time but the passengers could not open the doors due to the central locking system, leading to them being charred to death, he said.

The victims have been identified as Umesh Goyal (70), his wife Sunita Goyal (65), Amrish Jindal (55) and his wife Geeta Jindal (50). All four were residents of Jwalapur in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Janhvi Kapoor Shines In Holographic Gown At Bawaal Screening | A Look At Her Promotion Fashion Files
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Rhea Chakraborty Gets Relief In Sushant Singh Rajput Related Drugs Case: A Look At Her Trial(s)
  • Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Opens Up About ADHD Diagnosis; Know Everything About The Condition
  • Kartik Aaryan Bulks Up For His Next 'Chandu Champion'; Know How You Too Can Do It

    • Manglik said the victims’ relatives have been informed.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed sorrow over the deaths.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 18, 2023, 16:04 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 16:04 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App