Car Mows Down Two in UP's Bulandshahr

Bheem (28), Sadhna (25) and Bhupendra were travelling on a two-wheeler when it was hit by the unidentified vehicle near the Gangerua flyover

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 08:59 IST

Bulandshahr, India

Sadhna and Bheem died on the spot while Bhupendra was rushed to the hospital (Representational Photo: Unsplash)
Two people were killed and one injured when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle, police here said on Friday.

The accident occurred around 9 pm on Thursday. Bheem (28), Sadhna (25) and Bhupendra were travelling on a two-wheeler when it was hit by the unidentified vehicle near the Gangerua flyover, they said.

Sadhna and Bheem died on the spot while Bhupendra was rushed to the hospital. He was later transferred to a Meerut hospital for better treatment.

The police have begun an investigation. No arrests have been made in the case so far, they said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

