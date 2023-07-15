Trends :Delhi FloodsChandrayaan-3Delhi Yamuna Bengaluru TrafficPM Modi in France
Home » India » Car Thief, Cop Shot in Police Encounter in UP's Sultanpur

Car Thief, Cop Shot in Police Encounter in UP's Sultanpur

Sher Ali alias Shera, involved in car theft and robbery incidents, and constable Janardan Yadav, 30, were shot during the confrontation and were rushed to a community health centre, from where they were referred to the district hospital

Advertisement

Reported By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 14:19 IST

Sultanpur, India

The occupants of a car opened fire at police. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)
The occupants of a car opened fire at police. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

An alleged car thief was arrested here in an area under the Motigarhpur Police Station after a violent encounter with police in which he and a policeman were shot, an officer said on Saturday.

Circle officer (Jaisinghpur) Prashant Kumar Singh said that the encounter took place around 10 pm Friday at a checkpost.

The occupants of a car opened fire at police when they were stopped for a check, and were fired at in return, he said.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It
  • Katrina Kaif Shows How It's Done At 40: Vicky Kaushal As Husband, Business Empire & Quality Films
  • Ram Charan & Wife, Upasana Konidela Share A Glimpse Of Daughter Klin Kaara's Forest-Themed Nursery
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together

    • Sher Ali alias Shera, involved in car theft and robbery incidents, and constable Janardan Yadav, 30, were shot during the confrontation and were rushed to a community health centre, from where they were referred to the district hospital, he said.

    An SUV, a motorcycle, a country-made pistol and some ammunition were seized after the encounter, Singh said His two accomplices, Shravan and Veeru, both from Jaunpur district, are absconding, police said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 15, 2023, 14:19 IST
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 14:19 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App