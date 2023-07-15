Car Thief, Cop Shot in Police Encounter in UP's Sultanpur

An alleged car thief was arrested here in an area under the Motigarhpur Police Station after a violent encounter with police in which he and a policeman were shot, an officer said on Saturday.

Circle officer (Jaisinghpur) Prashant Kumar Singh said that the encounter took place around 10 pm Friday at a checkpost.

The occupants of a car opened fire at police when they were stopped for a check, and were fired at in return, he said.