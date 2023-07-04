Cardiac Arrest Claims Lives of 2 Teens In a Week in Gujarat

Cardiac arrest claimed two more young lives in separate incidents in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region.

According to a TOI report, Devansh Bhayani, 15, a student of SGVP Gurukul in Ribda village on the outskirts of Rajkot city, suddenly collapsed on the stage while he preparing for a performance as part of Guru Purnima celebrations on Monday.

Bhayani was supposed to anchor the programme but he fell ill during the rehearsals. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The video of the incident also went viral on social media where the student can be seen attempting to reach the podium with some difficulty before he finally collapses on stage.

As per the post-mortem report, Bhayani was suffering from a heart abnormality called hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy (HOTC).

“The postmortem revealed that the boy (Bhayani) was suffering from HOTC which is a cardiac abnormality where the walls of the heart become thick and block the blood flow," the doctor from the Rajkot civil hospital told TOI.

The expert who carried out the post-mortem said that Bhayani was suffering from a heart-related abnormality that may have gone undiagnosed.

In another shocking incident from Gujarat, a girl from class 10 died of a heart attack in her school in Navsari, TOI reported.