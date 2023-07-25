Carved on 1,500-year-old Tree, This 21-feet-Lord Sri Anantha Padmanabhaswamy Idol Is A Hit Among Tourists

The 21-feet-Lord Sri Anantha Padmanabhaswamy idol carved on a 1500-year-old-Teak Tree has become a centre of attraction for tourists in and around Hyderabad.

According to the makers of the structure, Chadalawada Venkateswara Rao along with his brother Tirupathi Rao purchased the teak tree at an international auction held in Burma (Myanmar) where bidders from as many as 40 countries took part

The duo then sold the tree to an American company but the company asked them to use the tree for some other purpose as it was unable to visit India for site inspection.

Then the Chadalawada brothers thought of keeping the tree in a structural form for future generations and decided to carve a divine structure of Lord Sri Anantha Padmanabhaswamy on it

Advertisement

They first got permission from the Burma Government to create a structure with the largest Teak log after it was approved in the parliament where it took almost one-half-year time.

The duo then approached artiste Giridhar Goud where he gave various sketches. They approached the wood carving artists in Burma, where as many as 30 artists have worked hard for six years to give a divine shape to the structure.

The labourers involved in the job worked for over 70,000 hours.

“There is no specific business agenda behind the making of the structure of Lord Anantha Padmanabha Swamy. We don’t have any plans for the structure. The god himself will decide what we have to do with the structure in the coming days. We are driven by the divine force," Sarath Babu, who was involved in the making of the structure said.