Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Case Against Man for Kidnapping Woman in Navi Mumbai

Case Against Man for Kidnapping Woman in Navi Mumbai

The accused, from the Koparkhairne area in Navi Mumbai, allegedly threatened the woman on Thursday and kidnapped her

Advertisement

Curated By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 12:13 IST

Thane, India

Based on a complaint by the woman's father, an FIR was registered against the man on Friday under Indian Penal Code Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her for marriage), the official from Koparkhairne police station said. (Representational Image/PTI)
Based on a complaint by the woman's father, an FIR was registered against the man on Friday under Indian Penal Code Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her for marriage), the official from Koparkhairne police station said. (Representational Image/PTI)

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for allegedly kidnapping a 21-year-old woman with the intention to marry her, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, from the Koparkhairne area in Navi Mumbai, allegedly threatened the woman on Thursday and kidnapped her, the official said.

The woman’s family members approached the police after being unable to find her.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Based on a complaint by the woman’s father, an FIR was registered against the man on Friday under Indian Penal Code Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her for marriage), the official from Koparkhairne police station said.

    No arrest was made so far, he said, adding a probe was on into the case.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 02, 2023, 12:13 IST
    last updated: July 02, 2023, 12:13 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App