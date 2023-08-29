Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Case Against Man in Thane for 'Insulting' National Flag

A person from Dombivali in a police complaint claimed the man, from Ulhasnagar area, last year posted a cropped image of the national flag on his Facebook profile, showing it as placed on his leg,

PTI

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 13:06 IST

Thane, India

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on Sunday (PTI File Photo)

Police have registered a case against a man from Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly insulting the national flag, an official said on Tuesday.

A person from Dombivali in a police complaint claimed the man, from Ulhasnagar area, last year posted a cropped image of the national flag on his Facebook profile, showing it as placed on his leg, a police spokesperson said quoting the complaint.

    • This amounted to insult of the national flag, the complainant claimed.

    Based on the complaint, a case was registered on Sunday against the man under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act 1971, the official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

