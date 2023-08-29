Case Against Man in Thane for 'Insulting' National Flag

Police have registered a case against a man from Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly insulting the national flag, an official said on Tuesday.
A person from Dombivali in a police complaint claimed the man, from Ulhasnagar area, last year posted a cropped image of the national flag on his Facebook profile, showing it as placed on his leg, a police spokesperson said quoting the complaint.
This amounted to insult of the national flag, the complainant claimed.
Based on the complaint, a case was registered on Sunday against the man under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act 1971, the official said.
