Case Registered Against Passenger for Smoking in Aircraft's Lavatory

A case was registered against a 28-year-old man here on Thursday for smoking in the lavatory of a Bahrain-Mumbai flight.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday when the IndiGo flight 6E-1202 was on the way to the Mumbai International Airport, said an official of Sahar police station.

Cabin crew members noticed that Abu Tahir Kolakkad Mohidu, a resident of Kolar in Karnataka, had smoked inside a rear-side lavatory of the aircraft.

When they confronted him, he admitted to have smoked and handed over a packet of 17 cigarettes and a lighter, the police official said.