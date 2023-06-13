Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyUttarkashi Communal TensionViral Video'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
Home » India » Cash-strapped Go First Extends Flight Cancellations Till June 16 Due to 'Operational Reasons'

Cash-strapped Go First Extends Flight Cancellations Till June 16 Due to 'Operational Reasons'

Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10

Advertisement

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 19:16 IST

Mumbai, India

The Wadia Group-owned airline stopped flying from May 3 and since then it is extending flight cancellations. (File photo/News18)
The Wadia Group-owned airline stopped flying from May 3 and since then it is extending flight cancellations. (File photo/News18)

Cash-strapped Go First on Tuesday announced the cancellation of its flights till June 16. The Wadia Group-owned airline stopped flying from May 3 and since then it is extending flight cancellations.

Meanwhile, lenders of Go First, which is undergoing voluntary insolvency resolution process, have set up the Committee of Creditors (CoC) and a new resolution professional is likely to be appointed early next week, a source said on Friday, PTI reported.

Advertisement

Go First’s plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10.

With the CoC in place, the process for revival of the grounded airline is likely to gain speed. The source said the deadline for constituting the CoC was June 9.

“The representatives from all four banks — Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, IDBI and Deutsche Bank — visited Go First office on Friday and after a meeting, they set up the CoC.

“They discussed various aspects with Go First executives and the ways to proceed further," the source privy to the development told PTI.

According to the source, the new resolution professional is expected to be appointed on June 12, and the lenders have suggested one name each from KPMG and EY.

“The CoC is now expected to take up the revival plan for Go First and once it is cleared, the same will be submitted to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)," the source said.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the airline submitted a revival plan to the DGCA under which it has proposed to resume operations with a fleet of 26 aircraft — 22 for active operations and 4 in reserve — and 152 daily flights.

“We are hopeful of getting the DGCA approval as well after the CoC gives its go ahead for the revival plan," the source said.

The CoC is a key part of the insolvency resolution process.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Adipurush Set For Release | Will Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film Go Beyond Sentiments To Be A Good Watch?
  • Vicky Kaushal Shares A Loved Up Picture With Wife, Katrina Kaif; VicKat Fans Are In Awe
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We
  • Hanging Or Upside-Down Sit-Ups | Sharvari Wagh's Unique Workout Is The Fitness Motivation We Need

    • Further, the source said the airline will require around Rs 400 crore of capital infusion.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    first published: June 13, 2023, 18:56 IST
    last updated: June 13, 2023, 19:16 IST
    Read More