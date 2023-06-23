Coaching Teacher Shot by Ex-Students Over Fee Dispute in MP's Morena

The director of a coaching institute in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district was shot and critically injured by his former students over the fees payment they owed to the teacher, officials said.

The video of the incident, which was caught on CCTV, revealed two students on a two-wheeler motorcycle stopping and calling out to Girwar Singh Kushwaha, the director of a coaching institute, in front of a Maida Factory located on Jaura Road in the district at around 11 am on Thursday.

Kushwaha appeared to be stretching while talking to the duo when, suddenly, one student on a pillion pulled out a country-made gun and shot him in the stomach. The shooters sped away as Kushwaha slumped to the ground, holding his wound.

Passerby took him to the district hospital, where he was in critical condition and later transferred to Gwalior.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Morena Atul Singh said the incident was due to non-payment of fees by the students. “Two students who were studying at the coaching institute two years ago did not pay the fees which the teacher Girwar Singh used to ask from them. Frustrated with it, the former students made a plan and shot at the two persons near Maida Factory, Jaura Road and fled from the spot on the bike," he said.