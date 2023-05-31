Caught On Cam: Gurugram Man Seen Drinking, Doing Push-ups on Top of Moving Car; Two Held

Haryana police arrested two people in connection with a viral video in which one person was seen sitting and sipping beer on top of a moving car in Gurugram, while three others were sticking their heads out of the windows.

The arrests were made after two videos of the incident surfaced online, following which city police also slapped a fine of Rs 6,500 on the owner of the car.

In one of the clips, a man is purportedly consuming liquor on top of a car amidst traffic. Two of his friends later stick their upper bodies out of the car while the car is in motion. The man sitting on the vehicle’s roof is seen holding a bottle, which seemingly contains some beverage.

In another video of the same incident, the man on top can be seen doing push-ups on the roof of the moving car. Later, three other men are seen sticking their heads out through the car windows.

The accused were driving the vehicle rashly towards Golf Course Road from Shankar Chowk in Gurugram, the police said.

“A challan for amount Rs 6,500 has been issued against the violator. We request all road users not to put their own and others’ lives in danger by violating traffic rules," city traffic police said.

According to officials, the accused who are arrested are identified as Daya Chand (34) and Suraj Dagar (32).

Police have also recovered a car, which was allegedly used for the violation. An accused, identified as Lokesh, has also been detained, police said.

According to the sleuths, during interrogation, the accused, Daya, said he borrowed the car from his cousin on Sunday. His cousin is the vehicle’s owner, the police informed.

According to the police, they took swift action in the case. “This type of act on roads will never be tolerated," said Virender Vij, DCP, Traffic. A case has been registered in the matter in DLF Phase-3 Police Station.

An indictment was registered against both accused under Section 279, 336 Indian Penal Code (IPC)72(C) Excise Act 184/188 Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)