WATCH | Man Attacks Priests, Desecrates Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab Gurdwara; CM Vows Strict Action

A man entered the sanctum sanctorum of Gurdwara Kotwali Sahib in Morinda, Punjab, where he attacked the priests and allegedly committed sacrilege by desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib, videos that went viral on social media showed on Monday.

According to the video, the youth initially assaulted the ‘Granthis’ and subsequently desecrated the Guru Granth Sahib. People who were present at the scene apprehended the man and turned him over to the authorities, as per local reports.

The Punjab police confirmed the attack and said a person committed ‘beadbi’ (sacrilege) and attacked ‘Granthis’ who were doing kirtan at a Gurudwara in Morinda, Rupnagar district. SP Navneet Singh Mahal told ANI the man was detained and further action is underway. “Efforts (are) underway to verify his identity," he said.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a tweet said the Morinda incident was highly condemnable and nobody will be spared for this. “Anyone who committed the act of sacrilege will be given the strictest punishment. For us, the honour of Sri Guru Granth Sahib is first," he said.

Locals expressed their outrage over the incident and staged a protest outside the Morinda Police station, demanding severe punishment for the accused. Markets in Morinda were also closed as a sign of protest against the incident.

Delhi BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa in his tweet accused the AAP government in Punjab of encouraging “lawlessness" and such incidents with its “lax attitude."

Former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh condemned the incident and called for the Punjab Police to arrest and impose the harshest possible punishment. “I urge Punjab Police to immediately arrest the perpetrator of this heinous crime and award the strictest punishment possible," he said in a tweet.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa urged the state government to give strict punishment to the accused. “Shocked to hear about sacrilege incident at Gurudwara Sahib in Morinda, Punjab. The person responsible has been caught & is in police custody. It’s my appeal to Sangat to maintain peace & harmony at all costs. I request the Punjab Govt to give exemplary punishment to the accused," he said in a tweet.

In 2021, a man was caught and beaten to death after he jumped the golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, picked a sword and reached near the place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple. Few days after the incident, another man was killed after being accused of disrespecting ‘Nishan Sahib’ (Sikh religious flag) at a gurdwara in Kapurthala.

2015 Behbal Kalan police firing

BJP MLA Sirsa in his tweet referred to the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing incident and accused the AAP government of not ensuring justice in the case.

In Faridkot, Punjab, incidents involving the theft of a “bir" (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib, as well as the posting of handwritten sacrilegious posters and scattered torn pages of the holy book, occurred in 2015. These events sparked demonstrations in the area.

During the protests in October 2015, police opened fire on protesters in Kotkapura, resulting in injuries, while in Behbal Kalan, two individuals - Gurjeet Singh and Krishan Bhagwan Singh - lost their lives.

