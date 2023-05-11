Caught On Cam: Man Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing on Stage at Wedding in Chhattisgarh

In a shocking incident, a man collapsed and died of a heart attack while dancing on the stage at a wedding in Dongargarh of Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district recently. The deceased has been identified as Dilip Raujkar, a resident of Balod district, who was an engineer at Bhilai Steel Plant in the state.

As per media reports, the incident took place on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 when Raujkar was dancing at his niece’s wedding. While aggressively dancing, the man suddenly sat down to rest and then collapsed there after suffering a heart attack.

The entire incident was caught on camera, and the video of which has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Dilip, who was attending the wedding ceremony of his niece in Dongargarh, can first be seen dancing energetically along with a few others on a stage. He then suddenly stops and sits down on the stage, before collapsing a few moments later.

He was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Several such incidents of people sufferig heart attacks, while in middle of their daily chores, leading to their sudden death have been reported of late from various parts of the country.