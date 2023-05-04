Caught On Cam: UP Cop Stalks, Harasses Schoolgirl; Suspended After Video Goes Viral

Uttar Pradesh police have suspended one of its head constables after he was caught stalking a schoolgirl and browbeating her to engage in a dialogue with him at Sadar locality of Lucknow. The police action came after a video of the accused policeman Shahdat Ali, following and allegedly harassing a schoolgirl, went viral on social media, after which the girl’s parents lodged a case.

In the undated video that was highly circulated on Twitter, Shahdat Ali, wearing a khaki uniform, and riding a two-wheeler, can be seen following a schoolgirl on a bicycle.

Another woman and the person making a video followed him. The woman confronted the policeman and asked for his vehicle number, to which he replied that it is an electric vehicle and does not have one. The woman who made the video was heard accusing him that he stalks girls in the area every day.

After action against the accused policeman, Aparna Kaushik, DCP Central, Lucknow said, “Taking swift action, he has been suspended with immediate effect. A case has been registered against him and further action is being taken."

DCP East Lucknow, Hirdesh Kumar said, “A case was registered under appropriate sections of the IPC dealing with harassment by a government employee and also provisions of the POCSO Act were imposed on the accused."

Sadaqat Ali, who is now attached to the police control room, was posted at the PGI locality.

