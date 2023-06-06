Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestMumbai Hostel MurderJaisalmer Viral VideoOdisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Caught On Cam: Vendor Sprinkles Sewage Water on Coconuts in Noida; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Caught On Cam: Vendor Sprinkles Sewage Water on Coconuts in Noida; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

In the video, the accused, who has been identified as Sameer, can be purportedly seen collecting water from a drain and sprinkling it on tender coconuts kept on his cart

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 15:40 IST

Noida, India

A roadside vendor was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida after a video went viral on social media purportedly showing him sprinkling drain water on coconuts. The incident reportedly took place near Shree Radha Krishna Sky Garden Society in Greater Noida, where a vendor used unhygienic water to keep the fruit fresh.

The video surfaced online on Sunday and was widely shared on social media, following which the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police took note of the incident and arrested the coconut seller.

In the video, the accused, who has been identified as Sameer, can be purportedly seen collecting water from a drain and sprinkling it on tender coconuts kept on his cart.

According to police, accused Sameer (28) is from the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

    • The accused vendor has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), said In-charge of the local Bisrakh police station Anil Kumar Rajput.

    Police in a tweet said that further investigation into the case is underway.

