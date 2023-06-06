Caught On Cam: Vendor Sprinkles Sewage Water on Coconuts in Noida; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

A roadside vendor was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida after a video went viral on social media purportedly showing him sprinkling drain water on coconuts. The incident reportedly took place near Shree Radha Krishna Sky Garden Society in Greater Noida, where a vendor used unhygienic water to keep the fruit fresh.

The video surfaced online on Sunday and was widely shared on social media, following which the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police took note of the incident and arrested the coconut seller.

In the video, the accused, who has been identified as Sameer, can be purportedly seen collecting water from a drain and sprinkling it on tender coconuts kept on his cart.

According to police, accused Sameer (28) is from the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.