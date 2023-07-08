Trends :Weather NewsNews18 Mega UCC PollBengal Poll ViolenceHimachal RainsKhalistan Protest
Home » India » Caught on Camera: Auto-Driver Drags Woman for 200 Metres After Fight in Maharashtra's Kohlapur

A case has reportedly been registered against the auto driver and woman is now in a stable condition

Curated By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 00:24 IST

Mumbai, India

A case has been registered at the Rajarampuri police station against the autorickshaw driver who remains unidentified. (Image: news18)
A woman in Maharashtra’s Kohlapur was dragged by an auto-rickshaw driver for 200 metres after they had a fight in a incident that went viral on social media.

A CCTV footage captured the incident, which took place on Thursday, showing the woman being dragged by the auto while people are seen running after the vehicle to rescue her.

The woman sustained injuries and was later admitted to the City Hospital in Rajarampuri, Kohlapur. According to a Times Now report, she was in a stable condition.

A case has been registered at the Rajarampuri police station against the autorickshaw driver who remains unidentified. The police has said that their search operation to find the accused is underway.

Last year, a 21-year-old college student was allegedly molested by an autorickshaw driver and dragged with the vehicle in Maharashtra’s Thane city. The video of the incident which went viral on social media.

    • Officials said the woman, who was on her way to college, was subjected to inappropriate remarks by an autorickshaw driver standing on the road. When she confronted him about his comments, he forcefully grabbed her hand and pulled her.

    Despite the accused’s attempt to flee, the woman refused to let go. She held onto his hand as he drove the three-wheeler, resulting in her being dragged for approximately 500 meters. Eventually, she fell, and the accused seized the opportunity to escape.

    first published: July 08, 2023, 00:14 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 00:24 IST
