Caught on Camera: Auto-Driver Drags Woman for 200 Metres After Fight in Maharashtra's Kohlapur

A woman in Maharashtra’s Kohlapur was dragged by an auto-rickshaw driver for 200 metres after they had a fight in a incident that went viral on social media.

A CCTV footage captured the incident, which took place on Thursday, showing the woman being dragged by the auto while people are seen running after the vehicle to rescue her.

The woman sustained injuries and was later admitted to the City Hospital in Rajarampuri, Kohlapur. According to a Times Now report, she was in a stable condition.

A case has been registered at the Rajarampuri police station against the autorickshaw driver who remains unidentified. The police has said that their search operation to find the accused is underway.

Last year, a 21-year-old college student was allegedly molested by an autorickshaw driver and dragged with the vehicle in Maharashtra’s Thane city. The video of the incident which went viral on social media.