Caught on Camera: Delhi Cop Takes Bribe, Tries to Flee After Seeing CBI; Arrested | WATCH

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) caught red-handed a head constable of Delhi Police while accepting a bribe from a shopkeeper. He was arrested later.

The incident, which took place in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, was captured on CCTV camera. One more cop was detained by the police in connection with the case.

The agency laid a trap and conducted a raid in the Mangolpuri area on Tuesday evening. The raid led to a chaotic situation in the area but accused police personnel were arrested.

The CBI action came after the complainant approached the agency saying that police officers were demanding a monthly bribe from him.