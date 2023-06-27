'Caused Discomfort to Co-Flyers': What Air India Said After Man Urinated, Defecated on Plane Floor

Air India on Tuesday said that a passenger on their flight AI866, operating from Mumbai to Delhi, behaved in a “repulsive manner, causing discomfort to the co-passengers". The statement came after a man was held in the national capital for allegedly defecating and urinating on the floor of the flight.

“In doing their best to manage the situation in the circumstances, the crew immediately secluded the passenger for the rest of the flight and issued a warning. The passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing in Delhi. A police complaint (FIR) was registered subsequently, as was the matter reported to the regulator. Air India follows a zero tolerance policy for such unruly and unacceptable behaviour. We are extending all cooperation to the ongoing investigations," the airline said in a statement.

Police said that the incident took place on June 24 when Ram Singh — a cook employed in Africa — defecated, urinated, and spat in row nine of the aircraft. The FIR stated that upon observing the “misconduct", the cabin crew warned the passenger and secluded him from the others.

The pilot-in-command was also informed of the situation. A message was sent to the company immediately seeking security on arrival to escort the passenger. The act left several of the passengers agitated, the FIR stated.

Upon arrival, the head of Air India security escorted the passenger to the local police station, it said, adding that a case under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) has been registered.