CBI Arrests Canadian Resident Rahul Gangal in Defence Espionage Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Canadian resident Rahul Gangal over his alleged involvement in a defence espionage case. On the interrogation of Vivek Raghuvanshi, a freelance journalist, earlier arrested in an espionage case, the agency learnt about Gangal’s role.

Raghuvanshi allegedly supplied secret defence-related documents to Gangal, said sources.

The CBI learnt that Gangal was coming to India and later his location was tracked, leading to his arrest, they added.