CBI Arrests Canadian Resident Rahul Gangal in Defence Espionage Case

Vivek Raghuvanshi, a freelance journalist earlier arrested by CBI in an espionage case, allegedly supplied secret defence-related documents to Gangal

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 21:52 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Canadian resident Rahul Gangal over his alleged involvement in a defence espionage case. On the interrogation of Vivek Raghuvanshi, a freelance journalist, earlier arrested in an espionage case, the agency learnt about Gangal’s role.

Raghuvanshi allegedly supplied secret defence-related documents to Gangal, said sources.

The CBI learnt that Gangal was coming to India and later his location was tracked, leading to his arrest, they added.

    • Searches were made and incriminating documents were also discovered, the sources added.

    The CBI’s charge sheet against Raghuvanshi mentions that he received more than Rs 3 crore against the supply of the documents.

