CBI Arrests Pearls Group Director Harchand Singh Gill in Multi-crore Ponzi Scam

The CBI has arrested Harchand Singh Gill, a director of the Pearls Group, who was deported from Fiji in connection with a multi-crore ponzi scam allegedly orchestrated by his company, officials said on Tuesday.

Gill was brought from Fiji late Monday night after being deported from the archipelago under ‘Operation Trishul’ which was launched by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to bring back fugitives living abroad, they said.

The CBI claims that around 30 fugitives were successfully brought to India under the operation since its launch last year.

The operation aims to geo-locate proceeds of crimes and fugitives with the help of Interpol and bring them back.

The agency started the investigation against the Pearls Group and its founder Nirmal Singh Bhangoo on February 19, 2014 on the allegations of cheating crores of gullible investors by offering them land in return of their investments.

The agency has alleged that over Rs 60,000 crore was siphoned off by the company by duping these investors across the country.

