Trends :Delhi FloodsChandrayaan-3Delhi Yamuna Bengaluru TrafficPM Modi in France
Home » India » CBI Arrests Rs 22 Crore Bank Fraud Accused on Run for 6 Years

CBI Arrests Rs 22 Crore Bank Fraud Accused on Run for 6 Years

The CBI on Friday arrested a man on the run for almost six years after allegedly defrauding Punjab National Bank of Rs 22 crore, officials said.

Advertisement

Published By: Niranjana VB

PTI

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 20:04 IST

New Delhi, India

The CBI will produce him before a special court in Ghaziabad on Saturday.(Image-Shutterstock)
The CBI will produce him before a special court in Ghaziabad on Saturday.(Image-Shutterstock)

The CBI on Friday arrested a man on the run for almost six years after allegedly defrauding Punjab National Bank of Rs 22 crore, officials said.

Vinod Kumar Sharma, one of the directors in Noida-based company Aar Vee Controls, was accused of defaulting on several loans and credits he had taken from the bank's Noida Sector-27 branch in 2014, they said.

The CBI had registered an FIR against him on March 23, 2015.

While his wife Kanta Sharma, another Director in the firm, was convicted by a special court in 2016, Sharma absconded and was declared a proclaimed offender by the court on December 20, 2016, they said.

Advertisement

During his run from the law, Sharma kept moving his residence to evade arrest, officials said.

Recently, the CBI received an input about his location and mounted a major surveillance net to track his movements, they said.

He was finally nabbed from Noida's Sector-16 market and was brought to the agency headquarters.

top videos
  • Salman Khan Paid Rahul Roy's Hospital Bill: Why He Should Continue Helping Others & Why He Shouldn't
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ram Charan & Wife, Upasana Konidela Share A Glimpse Of Daughter Klin Kaara's Forest-Themed Nursery
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It

    • During his questioning, the agency found that Sharma has allegedly committed a number of frauds in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh too and police of both states were looking for him.

    The CBI will produce him before a special court in Ghaziabad on Saturday.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 14, 2023, 20:04 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 20:04 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App