CBI Arrests Senior Railway Officer In Bribe Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a Senior Instructor of Western Railway, Ahmedabad (Gujarat) for demanding and accepting bribe from a man.
A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against T.R. Meena, a Senior Instructor, Diesel Shed, Sabarmati, Western Railway, Ahmedabad for demanding a bribe from a man for forwarding his Mutual Transfer Application to the DRM.
The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant.
It is being said that the accused will be produced before the court later in the day.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)