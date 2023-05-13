Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyChennai Electricity Raghav ChadhaDwarka Expressway Accident
CBI Arrests Senior Railway Officer In Bribe Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a Senior Instructor of Western Railway, Ahmedabad for demanding and accepting bribe

Published By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

IANS

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 15:20 IST

New Delhi, India

The CBI had set a trap to catch the accused in action. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a Senior Instructor of Western Railway, Ahmedabad (Gujarat) for demanding and accepting bribe from a man.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against T.R. Meena, a Senior Instructor, Diesel Shed, Sabarmati, Western Railway, Ahmedabad for demanding a bribe from a man for forwarding his Mutual Transfer Application to the DRM.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant.

It is being said that the accused will be produced before the court later in the day.

first published: May 13, 2023, 15:20 IST
last updated: May 13, 2023, 15:20 IST
