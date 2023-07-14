Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
CBI Books EPFO Official, 13 Ex-employees of Jet Airways in PF Claims Fraud Case

The CBI has filed a case against Bamne, his wife and 13 former employees of Jet Airways under criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officials said

The case was handed over to the CBI after a probe by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) vigilance found alleged fraudulent activities of Machindra Jagannath Bamne, senior social security assistant posted at accounts section of its regional office in Kandivali(E). (PTI file for representation)
The CBI bas booked a Mumbai-based officer of EPFO and 13 former employees of grounded airline Jet Airways who had paid bribes to him to settle their provident fund claims, officials said Thursday.

The case was handed over to the CBI after a probe by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) vigilance found alleged fraudulent activities of Machindra Jagannath Bamne, senior social security assistant posted at accounts section of its regional office in Kandivali(E).

It emerged that Bamne received illegal gratification in his as well as his wife’s bank accounts through multiple mode of online banking from employees of various establishments in lieu of their claim settlement.  It is alleged that Rs 1.77 lakh were credited in his and his wife’s accounts by 13 employees of Jet Airways which has stopped operations.

    • “This aspect has been confirmed in the investigation by cross verifying the online credit entries in the accounts of the official and his wife with the corresponding debit entries in the bank accounts of employees of various establishments, whose PF claims were settled by Bamne," the FIR alleged.

    The CBI has filed a case against Bamne, his wife and 13 former employees of Jet Airways under criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officials said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

