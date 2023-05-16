Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » CBI Files Espionage Case against Defence Journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi, Raids Dozen Locations in Delhi-NCR

CBI Files Espionage Case against Defence Journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi, Raids Dozen Locations in Delhi-NCR

Raghuvanshi was allegedly selling strategic details of defence projects, procurement, and future plans to foreign countries for money

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 16:27 IST

New Delhi, India

The CBI has recovered huge amounts of digital records and other documents regarding this case, said sources. (File photo/PTI)
The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed an espionage case against defence journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi, top sources from the agency told CNN-News18 on Tuesday.

The CBI is raiding a dozen locations in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Jaipur in connection with the matter, they added.

Raghuvanshi was allegedly selling strategic details of defence projects, procurement, and future plans to foreign countries for money.

He was giving minute details about sensitive installations and progress in projects, the sources said.

According to them, he was on the radar of authorities for some time and was in continuous touch with foreign agencies.

Raghuvanshi was becoming a threat to national security and because of his actions bilateral relations with friendly countries were also under stress, they alleged.

The CBI has recovered huge amounts of digital records and other documents regarding this case, said the sources.

first published: May 16, 2023, 16:27 IST
last updated: May 16, 2023, 16:27 IST
