CBI Files Fresh Charge Sheet in Land-for-job Scam, Naming Tejashwi, Lalu And Rabri

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge sheet against Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, his parents Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, and others in the land-for-job scam. The charge sheet filed in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court alleged that Tejashwi and Rabri were beneficiaries of the alleged crime. The case filed in 2022 alleges that then railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav got pecuniary benefits for his family members in return for giving railway jobs to Bihar residents.

Tejashwi Yadav had alleged political vendetta on the grounds that the alleged crime happened between 2004 and 2009 when he was a minor but CBI officials told News18 that the charge sheet mentions how after turning major, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader benefitted from the crime. “A land parcel worth Rs 1.75 crore was bought by a firm called AK Infosystem at less than 1 lakh rupees. The ownership of this firm and the land was later transferred to Tejashwi Yadav in 2014 when he became major, and Rabri Devi. There is evidence to suggest that a family member of the original owner of the land parcel was given a railway job," a CBI officer told News18.

This is the second charge sheet that the CBI has filed in this case and the first time that Tejashwi has been named. “Considering the span and spread of the crime…separate charge sheets are being filed zone-wise," a CBI officer said. Multiple charge sheets could mean more trouble for Tejashwi and the Yadav family.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation has today filed 2nd chargesheet in the Designated Court at Delhi against 17 accused including then Union Minister of Railways, his wife, son, then GM of West Central Railways(WCR), then two CPOs of WCR, private persons, private company etc. in a case related to Land for Job Scam," a press release from the agency said.

As per the CBI FIR, the crime was committed in the railway zones of Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hajipur. “Resident of Patna were appointed as Substitutes in group D post during the period 2004-2009 in different zones of Railway located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hajipur and in lieu thereof the individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land in the name of family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav, then Minister of Railway, Government of India and a Company AK Infosystems Private Limited," the FIR reads.

The CBI alleged that no guidelines were followed during these appointments of substitutes in Group D. The investigation, officials said, revealed that the substitutes were later regularised in the railways.