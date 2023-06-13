CBI Imposter Exposed After Car Hits Minister's Vehicle; Arrested

A Haryana minister’s Fortuner, a purported CBI vehicle and a road rage incident — these three combined to expose an imposter masquerading as an inspector of the agency and led to his arrest.

Accused Robin Singh, who is in his late 30s, was found on the wrong side of the law after his Innova car bearing a forged number plate of a CBI vehicle attached with the Economic Offences Unit of the agency collided with the Fortuner car in which the family of Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal was travelling on December 7, 2021.

Singh, seemingly on a power trip posing as CBI inspector of the Economic Offences Unit of the agency, chased the vehicle to the family’s residence, where he was nabbed by security personnel. His car, carrying a CBI official sticker and his CBI identification card, persuaded the security personnel to permit his departure, albeit after collecting copies of his Aadhar and his photograph and extracting an apology from him.