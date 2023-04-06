Home » India » CBI Raids Residences of Customs Officials in Connection with Cattle Smuggling Case

CBI Raids Residences of Customs Officials in Connection with Cattle Smuggling Case

Several documents were recovered during the search operations by the CBI at the residences of the customs officials in Kolkata, Murshidabad, Barrackpore, Nadia, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas district

Advertisement

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 23:37 IST

Kolkata, India

The raids were conducted in the last couple of days. (File photo/PTI)
The raids were conducted in the last couple of days. (File photo/PTI)

The CBI conducted raids at the residences of three Customs department officials at various places in the city and in districts in connection with its probe into the multi-crore cattle smuggling case, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Several documents were recovered during the search operations by the CBI at the residences of the customs officials in Kolkata, Murshidabad, Barrackpore, Nadia, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas district, who were then in the rank of superintendent and inspector when the alleged smuggling happened through the India-Bangladesh border, the officer said.

The raids were conducted in the last couple of days, he said.

Advertisement

The central probe agency had on Monday issued summons to the customs department officials in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 06, 2023, 23:37 IST
last updated: April 06, 2023, 23:37 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Soars Mercury Levels In Stylish Athleisure During Gym Outings, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Sobhita Dhulipala Is An Epitome Of Grace And Poise In Stunning Sarees, Check Out The Beauty's Sexy Pictures