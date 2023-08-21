CBI Takes Over Probe into Encounter Killing of Sengbath Marak in Meghalaya Village in 2015

The CBI has registered two cases related to the killing of Sengbath Marak allegedly by police in an encounter in a village in Meghalaya in March 2015, officials said on Sunday.

The central agency took over the case on the orders of the Meghalaya High Court.

The high court in May this year had ordered an investigation into the encounter case in which police allegedly killed Sengbath on March 4, 2015, in the village of Oragitok where it had reached on getting information about the presence of Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) militants in a school.