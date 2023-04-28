Trends :Ludhiana Gas LeakMann ki Baat 100th Episode Wrestlers' ProtestAtiq AhmedMumbai Sea Link
CBI Team at Ex-JK Guv Satya Pal Malik's Delhi Residence

A CBI team arrived around 11.45 am at the Som Vihar residence of Malik in the RK Puram area of the national capital to seek clarifications from him on his claims, they said

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 14:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Malik, who was then governor of Jammu and Kashmir, has recently alleged intelligence failures and that the central government denied aircraft for the movement of security personnel. (Image: PTI)
The CBI will on Friday question former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik in connection with its probe in the alleged insurance “scam" in the Union Territory which came to light after his statement that he was offered bribes to clear related files, officials said.

Malik is not an accused or a suspect in the case so far, they said.  This is the second time in seven months that Malik, who has served as the governor of various states, will be quizzed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). His statement was recorded in October last year after he concluded his gubernatorial responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and Meghalaya.

After the latest CBI notice to seek clarifications from him, Malik had tweeted, “I have exposed the sins of some people by speaking the truth. Maybe that’s why I have been called. I am the son of a farmer, I will not panic. I stand by the truth."

The CBI registered two FIRs in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees, and civil work worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik had claimed he was offered a Rs 300-crore bribe for clearing two files during his tenure as the Jammu and Kashmir governor between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

