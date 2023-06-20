Trends :PM Modi in USKarnataka BandhDelhi NewsFuel Prices TodayAdipurush Row
'CBI Works on BJP's Instructions': APCC President on Death Probe of Controversial Assam Policewoman

The CBI team led by IPS Lovely Katiar moved to Lakhimpur to probe Rabha's death on Tuesday. Sub Inspector Rabha was embroiled in several controversies before her death

Reported By: Nilutpal Borah

Edited By: Kavya Mishra

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 14:19 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

Junmoni Rabha was killed when her car collided head-on with a container truck in Nagaon district on May 16. (Photo: Twitter)

As CBI takes over the investigation of Sub Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha’s death, who was killed in an accident last month, the Assam Pradesh Congress President Bhupen Bora lashed out at the BJP for using CBI as per its wishes and said that no good results could be expected out of the probe.

“The central probe agency works according to the central Government, so we cannot expect any results from the CBI," said Assam Pradesh Congress President Bhupen Bora said.

“We cannot trust CBI anymore. Instead of a CBI inquiry, I would prefer a judicial probe as it may turn out more fruitful," said Bora.

The APCC president reached Nagaon Circuit House, which is now the temporary office of CBI, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the CBI team led by IPS Lovely Katiar moved to Lakhimpur to probe Rabha’s death on Tuesday. Sub Inspector Rabha was embroiled in several controversies before her death.

A case was registered against her for allegedly releasing a criminal named Ajgar Ali by accepting a bribe of Rs 6 lakh in Lakhimpur, popularly known as the hub of duplicate gold and fake currencies.

The CBI team summoned Former SP Leena Doley, Former ASP Tridiv Kumar Kumbang and Rupjyoti Kalita to Nagaon for inquiry.

    • The team will stay in Lakhimpur for 2-3 days. Although the opposition political parties have raised concerns about a CBI probe, Jonmani Rava’s family is optimistic about the CBI probe.

    Former SP of Nagaon District Mrs Leena Doley was transferred to Hailakandi District after Junmoni Rava’s death.

    first published: June 20, 2023, 14:15 IST
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 14:19 IST
