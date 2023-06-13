Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyUttarkashi Communal TensionViral Video'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
Home » India » Centre Asks Employees to Take 'Y-Break - Yoga at Office Chair' to De-stress, Refresh and Refocus

Centre Asks Employees to Take 'Y-Break - Yoga at Office Chair' to De-stress, Refresh and Refocus

Y-Break at the workplace was introduced by the Ministry of AYUSH with an aim to get de-stressed, refreshed and re-focused at the workplace

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 14:15 IST

New Delhi, India

The yoga Break (Y-Break) protocol is devised with the aim to help professionals. (iStock)
The yoga Break (Y-Break) protocol is devised with the aim to help professionals. (iStock)

The Centre has asked its employees to take a short duration ‘Y-Break – Yoga at office chair’ to de-stress, refresh and refocus.

In order, the personnel ministry has asked all central government ministries/departments to adopt and promote this new Yoga protocol for the people at the workplace.

“Y-Break at the workplace was introduced by the Ministry of AYUSH with an aim to get de-stressed, refreshed and re-focused at the workplace. The feedback of the protocol has been very encouraging. The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of AYUSH has added new features for the officials, who owing to their busy schedule, cannot go out and practice Yoga," it said.

The officials can now benefit themselves while sitting in their office chair by practising a short duration Yoga protocol namely “Y-Break@workplace yoga" at the chair to refresh, de-stress and refocus, said the order dated June 12.

Advertisement

In order to spread awareness about the “Y-Break@workplace – yoga at chair", all ministries/departments of the Government of India are requested for wide dissemination amongst their employees, including those of attached and subordinates under their control, it added.

The order also mentions the Youtube link of the protocol https://youtu.be/1qQQ3yUjnyM, https://youtu.be/2zBEUqc7nCc, https://youtu.be/aqYJR8HnSJI, https://youtu.be/I8YBnxWjHbg, and also the Yoga portal https://yoga.ayush.gov.in/Y-Break/.

The yoga Break (Y-Break) protocol is devised with the aim to help professionals to de–stress, refresh and re-focus, according to the AYUSH ministry.

It consists of a few ‘light’ practices that can be done by taking a few minute’s breaks from work.

The protocol comprises a few simple Yoga practices which include ‘asanas’ (postures), ‘pranayama’ (breathing techniques) and ‘dhyana’ (meditation), the ministry mentioned.

top videos
  • Adipurush Music Composer Duo, Ajay-Atul On Making 'Jai Shri Ram' Song For The Film | EXCLUSIVE
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 Set For Premiere | Probable Contestants List Includes Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz
  • Tamannaah Blushes As Paps Mention Vijay | Priyanka's Family Trip | Abhishek, Aishwarya On A Vacation
  • Ali Fazal On His Role In Kandahar, Mirzapur 3 & A Possible Cameo In Fukrey 3 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Best Twitter AMA Session | Swiggy Surprises Him With ‘Dinner’ Delivery At Mannat

    • “It has been carefully developed by eminent experts and a tested protocol. In this line, we have prepared and launched Y-Break at the workplace," read the details available on the AYUSH ministry’s website, which also has four videos of “Yoga at Chair", “Yoga for Workaholics 1", “Yoga for Workaholics 2" and “Yoga Break".

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 13, 2023, 14:15 IST
    last updated: June 13, 2023, 14:15 IST
    Read More