Centre Seeks LS Nod for Additional Spending of Rs 1.48 Lakh Cr This Fiscal

The second batch of supplementary demands for grants for the 2022-23 fiscal was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 20:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Proceedings of Lok Sabha underway during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)
The government on Monday sought Lok Sabha approval for net additional spending of over Rs 1.48 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

The second batch of supplementary demands for grants for the 2022-23 fiscal was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

“Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of Rs 2,70,508.89 crore. Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 1,48,133.23 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries /Departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to Rs 1,22,374.37 crore," said the supplementary demands.

This additional spending includes over Rs 36,000 crore towards fertiliser subsidy and Rs 25,000 crore to the Department of Telecom. Another Rs 33,718 crore is towards meeting defence pension expenditure.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 13, 2023, 20:24 IST
last updated: March 13, 2023, 20:24 IST
