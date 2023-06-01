'Surrender Weapons': Shah's Stern Warning Amid Decision on Panel to Probe Manipur Violence

Reiterating that mistrust and violence in Manipur was triggered by “a verdict of a court", Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that a judicial commission, headed by a retired high court judge, will probe the incident.

He further announced that families of those who lost their lives will get Rs 5 lakh each from the state and central government. “Education officials will reach the state and we will have discussions to provide uninterrupted education facilities to the students. Online education and examination will be held as per plan," Shah said, adding that thirty thousand metric ton of extra rice will be sent too and more doctors will reach Kuki areas.

Shah announced that a peace committee under the Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey which will have representatives of all political parties, besides representatives from both Kuki and Meitei communities and social organisations will be set up.

The home minister further said that several agencies are working in Manipur to investigate violent incidents. “High-level CBI probe in six incidents of violence has hinted at a conspiracy. We will make sure that the investigation is fair," he added.

Amit Shah also warned the miscreants and asked them to handover their weapons to police as “combing operation will begin from tomorrow, forcing officers to take strict action".

Appealing people not to spread or believe in any fake news, the Union minister said that at least 10 kilometres of the Myanmar border had been fenced and the remaining area will be secured soon.

The minister said he feels that for a permanent solution to the Indo-Myanmar border issue, the fencing on the border between the two countries will need to be completed.

There are apprehensions that the porous border is being used for drug smuggling and for movement of militants. He said biometrics of people coming from neighbouring countries are being collected.

Shah had on Wednesday reviewed the security situation with top officials in Imphal and the border town Moreh and directed them to take stern and prompt actions against armed miscreants to prevent violence and recover looted weapons to bring back normalcy at the earliest.

The home minister assured the people that the supply of essential items in hill areas and helicopter services for emergency needs in Churachandpur, Moreh and Kangpokpi will be ensured.

“Visited a relief camp in Kangpokpi and met the Kuki community members there. We are committed to restoring peace in Manipur as early as possible and ensuring their return to their homes," he tweeted.

In Imphal, Shah visited a relief camp where the members of the Meitei community are residing and conveyed the government’s resolve to bring Manipur back on the path of peace and harmony once again and ensure the return of people to their homes at the earliest.

At Kangpokpi, he convened a meeting with civil society organisations who said they are keen to actively participate with the government in reviving harmony among communities in Manipur.

Earlier on Wednesday, the home minister visited Moreh, located along the border with Myanmar, and held a review meeting there to take stock of the security situation in the state.

He also met a delegation of the Kuki community and a team representing others communities in Moreh and they expressed strong support for the government’s initiatives to restore normalcy.

On the third day of his visit to Manipur, the Union home minister arrived at Moreh and Kangpokpi and had wide-ranging discussions with civil society organisations.

“He met the delegation of the hill tribal council, Kuki Students Organisation, Kuki Chiefs Association, Tamil Sangam, Gorkha Samaj and Manipuri Muslim council in Moreh. The delegates expressed strong support for the government’s initiatives to restore normalcy in the state," the home ministry said in a statement.

In Kangpokpi, Shah met delegations of civil society organisations such as the Committee on Tribal Unity, Kuki Inpi Manipur, Kuki Student organisation, Thadou Inpi and prominent personalities and intellectuals He assured that the supply of essential items in hill areas and helicopter services for emergency needs in Churachandpur, Moreh and Kangpokpi will be ensured.

The home minister is on a four-day visit to Manipur and making efforts to restore peace to the state. On Tuesday, the Meitei and Kuki groups expressed commitment to peace and assured that they would work for restoring normalcy in the trouble-torn state.

Shah also held a security review meeting with senior officials of the Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Army in Imphal on Tuesday. He had said peace and prosperity of Manipur are the government’s top priority and instructed them to strictly deal with any activities that disturb peace.

(With inputs from PTI)