Centre to Mint Rs 75 Coin to Commemorate Inauguration of New Parliament Building

The Central government will launch a special Rs 75 coin to commemorate the inauguration of the new parliament building, the Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday.

One side of the coin will feature the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar, with “Satyamev Jayate" engraved below it. The word “Bharat" in Devanagari script will be written on the left side and the word “India" in English on the right. The rupee symbol and the denomination value of 75 in international numerals will be written below the Lion Capital.

The other side of the coin will feature an image of the parliament complex and the words “Sansad Sankul" in Devanagari script will be written on the upper periphery and “Parliament Complex" in English on the lower periphery.

The coin will be circular in shape and made from a four-part alloy, which includes 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel, and 5% zinc. The 35-gram coin will have a diameter of 44 millimetres and 200 serrations along its edges.

The new Parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, May 28. As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the ceremony. However, many parties have decided to boycott the event over claims that the Central government “ignored" President Droupadi Murmu by not inviting her to the function. Follow LIVE

The political row over the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building escalated with BJP alleging that the opposition parties decided to boycott the event just because it has been built at the behest of Prime Minister Modi.

At least 20 opposition parties including the AAP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have announced the boycott of the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. Meanwhile, 25 parties have confirmed their attendance at the ceremony which includes seven non-NDA parties.

