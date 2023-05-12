Centre Prepares ‘Model Prisons Act, 2023’ With Focus on Holistic Jail Management, Inmate Rehabilitation

The Centre on Friday announced the Model Prisons Act, 2023, aimed at reforming prison management and transforming inmates into law-abiding citizens who can be rehabilitated into society. It replaces the British-era law and marks a significant step towards ensuring a more effective and comprehensive approach to prison management, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the MHA has developed a comprehensive “Model Prisons Act, 2023" to address gaps in the current Prisons Act and provide holistic guidance for prison management, the MHA said.

The new model act includes provisions for the use of technology in prison management, granting parole, furlough, and remission to encourage good conduct, ensuring the physical and mental well-being of prisoners, and focusing on their reformation and rehabilitation. The aim is to provide a guiding document for states to adopt in their jurisdictions and improve prison systems across the country, according to the official statement.

The Centre has reviewed ‘The Prisons Act, 1894’, ‘The Prisoners Act, 1900’, and ‘The Transfer of Prisoners Act, 1950’ and incorporated relevant provisions from these Acts in the newly announced ‘Model Prisons Act, 2023’. “State Governments and Union Territory Administrations can beneﬁt from the Model Prisons Act, 2023 by adopting it in their jurisdictions, with such modiﬁcations which they may consider necessary, and repeal the existing three Acts in their jurisdictions," it said.

Home Minister Amit Shah had on November announced amendments to the over 130-year-old law and had said states were involved in detailed discussions with the Centre over the amendment.

The Centre had noted that the “outdated" law had no provisions for reform and rehabilitation of prisoners as it focused primarily on holding criminals in custody and maintaining discipline and order of inmates.

According to the Indian Constitution, the management of prisons and administration of prisoners is the responsibility of state governments. However, given the crucial role that efficient prison management plays in the criminal justice system, the Indian government is committed to supporting the states and union territories in this regard, the Centre said.

Salient features of the new Model Prisons Act are: