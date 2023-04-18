Centre's Aadhaar Verification Plan A Plot to Implement CAA, NRC in Bengal, Won't Follow It: Mamata

A fresh war of words has erupted between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a letter sent by the Centre to the West Bengal government.

The central government has sent the letter to eight states, Bengal being one of them. It says that the state governments along with the Centre should identify illegal Aadhaar cards and those people who do not have Aadhaar cards. The central government has also specified various areas where this exercise should start.

On Monday, Mamata Banerjee hit back at the Centre on the issue.

She said that this was an indirect way of implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal, and her government would not abide by this.

“Elimination of illegal Aadhaar cards means implementation of CAA in an indirect way. They are trying to implement NRC, they have selected areas also. Do you remember that time people protested, so many people died, and people did not get justice? Whenever election comes, BJP uses polarisation," the chief minister said. She also alleged that this was a plot to target one community.

Sources say this is the second such letter from the Centre that mentions illegal Aadhaar cards.

The Mamata Banerjee government has vehemently opposed NRC and CAA.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “Our main motto is to stop illegal people settling in India. Aadhaar verification is very much needed. This is the main ideology on which our party stands. Let her not follow, we will do it."

Further attacking the Centre and the union home minister, Mamata Banerjee said that all the violence in West Bengal is planned. She also severely criticised Amit Shah’s statement that the Bengal government will collapse by 2025. The CM said the home minister had no right to make such a statement and demanded his resignation.

