Chamarajanagar Police's Independence Day Parade In Kannada Earns Applause From Locals

August 15, 2023, marked the 77th independence day of India. It is a proud moment for all Indians to commemorate the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, leaders, and citizens who fought for the country’s independence. Chamarajanagar’s police also received accolades on this day for a unique move that impressed the people of Karnataka. The police commanded the drill in Kannada during the Independence Day parade and that earned the applause of the Kannada-speaking natives.

It was a fascinating sight for the locals to see Chamarajanagar police show their admiration for Kannada. The reason is simple. Chamarajanagar is encircled by Erode District of Tamil Nadu and Wayanad District of Kerala. The police chose to go for Kannada and not for Tamil or Malayalam, thus earning praise. This district stretches between 11°92′ North to 76°95′ East.

On August 15th, 1997 former Chief Minister J H Patel, Karnataka Government, inaugurated Chamarajanagar district at the M.M. Hills. The then Deputy Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Deputy Commissioner’s Office of Chamarajanagar District. He was accompanied by District Minister H. Nagappa, MLA Vatal Nagaraj who had led many agitations for the formation of Chamarajanagar District. MLA H S Mahadevaprasad and MLA A.R. Krishna Murthy was also present at the inauguration. Chamarajanagar district was one of the seven new districts formed on August 15th, 1997. The other remaining six districts are Chamarajanagar, Udupi, Davanagere, Haveri, Koppal, Gadag and Bagalkot.