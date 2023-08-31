WATCH | How Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover Changed Its Path In Search Of A Safe Route on Moon

A child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama", said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday as it shared a footage from the Moon captured by Vikram lander’s image camera of Pragyan rover rotating in search of a safe route.

A few days back ISRO team had commanded Pragyan rover to reroute to ensure its safety after it detected a big crater on Moon.

“It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately. Isn’t it?" ISRO said in a post on microblogging site X.

ISRO on Thursday also said that another instrument onboard the Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 has confirmed the presence of Sulphur (S) on Moon, through another technique.

In a post on X, ISRO said the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectroscope (APXS) has detected sulphur, as well as other minor elements.

“This finding by Ch-3 compels scientists to develop fresh explanations for the source of Sulphur (S) in the area: intrinsic?, volcanic?, meteoritic?,……?." the post by ISRO on the microblogging site said.

ISRO also shared a video which showed an automated hinge mechanism rotating the 18-cm tall APXS, aligning the detector head to be approximately 5 cm in proximity to moon’s surface.

What Is APXS & What Does it Do

Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) onboard rover ramped down to observe the lunar sample as seen in the video, which is captured by the lander imager.