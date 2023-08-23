Trends :PM Modi Himachal RainsMonsoonManipur Pragyan Rover
Home » India » Chandrayaan-3: Chennai Techie Behind Chandrayaan-2 Debris Discovery Back in Action

Chandrayaan-3: Chennai Techie Behind Chandrayaan-2 Debris Discovery Back in Action

In December 2019, Subramanian had discovered the debris of Chandaryaan-2 when it had missed the eyes of both NASA and ISRO experts.

Advertisement

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 10:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Screenshot of the image that Subramanian shared on Twitter in 2019.
Screenshot of the image that Subramanian shared on Twitter in 2019.

As India prepares for a momentous lunar landing endeavor by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the spotlight turns to Chennai-based software developer Shanmuga Subramanian.

Renowned for his 2019 feat of pinpointing the debris from the Chandrayaan-2 mission’s Vikram lander, Subramanian’s vigilant gaze remains fixed on the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 anding, which is set to land today.

In December 2019, Subramanian had discovered the debris of Chandaryaan-2 when it had missed the eyes of both NASA and ISRO experts.

Advertisement

Equipped solely with a regular laptop, he dedicated numerous days in the in November 2019 to scan through the contemporary images of the lunar expanse.

While zooming in and out, pixel by pixel, Subramanian came across a minuscule dot, which ultimately proved to be a fragment of the lander.

Subramanian had posted a picture picture taken by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbital (LRO) and said the white dot might be the skeleton lander devoid of other payloads and the black dot might be the rover. According to him, the rover may be still intact on the moon’s surface.

top videos
  • India Lands On Moon: Koi… Mil Gaya, Rocketry-The Nambi Effect & Other Space Films Made In India
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Abhro BanerjeeCovering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it ...Read More

    first published: August 23, 2023, 10:06 IST
    last updated: August 23, 2023, 10:06 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App