Chandrayaan-3 Could Land On Moon on August 23-24: ISRO Chief S Somanath | Exclusive

As the Indian Space Research Organisation launched Chandrayaan-3, its third lunar mission, in Sriharikota on Friday, ISRO chief S Somanath, in an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, said that if all goes well, the “soft-landing on the moon could happen on August 23 or 24".

The Indian Space Research Organisation launched the lunar mission on-board the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket in Sriharikota. “We are now going to raise the orbit to trans-lunar orbit injection. If everything goes well, on August 1, we’ll be leaving the earth. Then, Chandrayaan-3 will start its journey towards the moon. If everything goes well, we’ll land on the moon on August 23 or 24," he said.

“At the landing location, the illuminated source is present, which will be useful for solar power generation. So our craft can have 15 days. We are looking at a global signature that can differentiate between living and non-living planets," he said.

PM NARENDRA MODI HAILS ‘NEW CHAPTER’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the launch of Chandrayaan-3 as a “new chapter" in India’s space odyssey and said it has elevated the dreams and ambitions of every Indian.

“Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India’s space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian," Modi said in a tweet. “This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists’ relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!" he said.

Earlier, in a tweet this morning ahead of the launch, Modi said the Chandrayaan-3 mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation. “Till Chandrayaan-1, the moon was believed to be a bone-dry, geologically inactive and uninhabitable celestial body while it is now seen as a dynamic and geologically active body with the presence of water and sub-surface ice," he said on Twitter.

Modi tweeted, “14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey."

IF SUCCESSFUL, INDIA WILL BE 4th COUNTRY TO ACHIEVE FEAT

Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the lunar transfer trajectory after the orbit raising manoeuvres. With the Chandrayaan-3 mission, scientists are aiming at mastering soft-landing on the lunar surface, a challenging technical aspect which is planned for late August. A successful mission would make India only the fourth country to achieve the rare feat after the United States, China and the former Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-3 follows the Chandrayaan-2 mission which did not achieve the desired soft landing on the surface of the moon in 2019, disappointing the scientists.

“ISRO has taken corrective measures after the failed bid to soft-land on the Moon nearly four years ago, and is expecting a successful touch down on the lunar surface with Chandrayaan-3," its former Chairman K Sivan said on Friday. “This is a very important launch, and we have done it successfully."