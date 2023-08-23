Chandrayaan-3: First Image of The Moon Captured by Vikram Lander | Exclusive

After creating history by landing successfully on the moon on Wednesday evening, Chandrayaan-3 clicked photos of the lunar surface. Some parts of the Lander can be seen in the photo.

Chandrayaan 3 LIVE Updates

Advertisement

India became the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite. The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), made touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at around 6:04 pm on Wednesday.

After landing, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) quoted the spacecraft and said, “India, I reached my destination."

Congratulating the nation, ISRO took to X (formally Twitter) said, ‘India, I reached my destination and you too!" “Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon," it added.

After the soft-landing, the rover will descend from the lander’s belly, onto the Moon’s surface, using one of its side panels, which will act as a ramp. On landing the lander may have to face the challenge of lunar dust due to firing of onboard engines close to the moon’s surface.

Advertisement

The lander and rover will have a mission life of one lunar day (about 14 earth days) to study the surroundings there. However, ISRO officials do not rule out the possibility of them coming to life for another lunar day.

CHANDRAYAAN-3

Chandrayaan-3 comprises an indigenous lander module, a propulsion module, and a rover. Its objectives include the development and demonstration of new technologies required for interplanetary missions.