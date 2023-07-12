Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Home » India » Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Completes Mission Readiness Review, Countdown to Begin on July 13

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Completes Mission Readiness Review, Countdown to Begin on July 13

The mission is slated to be launched at 2.35 pm onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from the spaceport of Sriharikota on July 14

Advertisement

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 23:21 IST

Bengaluru, India

The ISRO has already undertaken a 24-hour 'launch rehearsal' simulating the entire launch preparation and process for the mission.(PTI photo)
The ISRO has already undertaken a 24-hour 'launch rehearsal' simulating the entire launch preparation and process for the mission.(PTI photo)

The Indian Space Research Organisation said on Wednesday it has completed the 'Mission Readiness Review' (MRR) for the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon. In a tweet, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said, "The (MRR) board has authorised the launch. The countdown begins tomorrow."

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shiv Thakare On Participating In Reality Shows - 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' & 'Bigg Boss' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • SRK's Jawan To Feature Kiara In Cameo? | Aditya, Ananya Dating | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Break
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • The ISRO has already undertaken a 24-hour ‘launch rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation and process for the mission.

    The mission is slated to be launched at 2.35 pm onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from the spaceport of Sriharikota on July 14.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Arpita RajArpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and i...Read More

    first published: July 12, 2023, 23:21 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 23:21 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App