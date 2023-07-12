Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Completes Mission Readiness Review, Countdown to Begin on July 13

The Indian Space Research Organisation said on Wednesday it has completed the 'Mission Readiness Review' (MRR) for the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon. In a tweet, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said, "The (MRR) board has authorised the launch. The countdown begins tomorrow."

The ISRO has already undertaken a 24-hour ‘launch rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation and process for the mission.

The mission is slated to be launched at 2.35 pm onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from the spaceport of Sriharikota on July 14.