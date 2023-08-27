'No Need to Mix Science & Spirituality...': ISRO Chief on Temple Visit After Chandrayaan-3 Landing

Days after Chandrayaan-3 scripted history by landing on the moon, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath said that he is an explorer who likes to indulge in both science and spirituality.

Talking to reporters after visiting the Pournamikavu Bhadrakali temple in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, the eminent scientist said that science and belief are two different entities and that there is no need to mix the two.

“I am an explorer. I explore the Moon. I explore the inner space. So it’s a part of the journey of my life to explore both science and spirituality. So I visit many temples and I read many scriptures. So try to find the meaning of our existence and our journey in this cosmos," he said.

Advertisement

Somanath added that it was part of the Indian culture and we were built to explore, “find out the inner self as well as outer self."

“So for the outer, I do science, for the inner I come to temples…"he added.

He also highlighted that there was no controversy regarding the naming of the Chandrayaan 2 landing site on the moon as ‘ShivSakthi’ and added that the nation has the right to name the place.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi narrated the meaning of it (ShivShakti) in a manner that suits all of us. I think there is nothing wrong with that. And also he gave the next name to Tiranga and both are Indian-sounding names," he said.

Explaining the health of the mission, he said that “everything is working very well."

“Chandrayaan3, the lander, the rover is very healthy and all the five instruments on board have been switched on. And it’s giving beautiful data now," he added.