Chandrayaan-3 Updates: Countdown Begins for Soft-landing on Moon; PM Modi to Connect With ISRO Virtually

Curated By: News Desk
Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 07:54 IST
New Delhi, India
Chandrayaan-3 Updates: The countdown began as Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon’s surface on Wednesday evening. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed that the landing of Chandrayaan-3 is on schedule and that the lander is undergoing regular checks.
A senior ISRO official on Monday said the final landing maneuver is a very complex one and the decision for touchdown will be taken two hours prior to the action. A top official had also mentioned that it can be “postponed” if the situation is unfavourable.
Ganga Aarti performed with tricolour in hands at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh ahead of the landing of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission on August 23.
Pakistan politician Fawad Hussain said Pakistan media should show Chandrayaan moon landing as it is a historic moment for humankind.
Under the leadership of PM Modi, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said India has been scaling new heights and now we are making an effort to see that the Tiranga is hoisted on the moon.
School students in Chennai performed awareness programmes on Chandrayaan-3 Mission.
Former ISRO Scientist YS Rajan said ISRO incorporated many things into Chandrayaan-3.
Actor Angad Bedi said Chandrayaan-3’s moon landing is a very big and proud moment for our country as well as for us Indians.
For the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, worship started today at Mata Vaishno Devi Cave at Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun.
The Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.
Indians are waiting with bated breath for the historic lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday evening. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday said in an update that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule. READ MORE
With the highly anticipated landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon scheduled for Wednesday, Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams has expressed her excitement and anticipation for the event.
Williams, renowned for her remarkable contributions to space expeditions, eagerly looks forward to the Pragyaan rover’s exploration of the lunar south pole, which holds great promise for scientific discoveries.
The NASA astronaut with a storied career in space exploration also commended India’s substantial role in shaping the field of space exploration.
PM Modi, who is in South Africa for BRICS Summit, is likely to watch the event virtually, according to government sources.
Children offered namaz at Islamic Center madrasa in Lucknow and prayed for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, said Lucknow Eidgah Imam scholar Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said Chandrayaan-3 mission is a matter of pride for the entire nation.
“With Chandraayan-3 inching closer to reaching the lunar South Pole, we must all stand together and cheer for its successful soft landing," she said.
With Chandrayaan-3 set to a historic landing on moon, India’s space agency ISRO is not in the mood to rest as it has a packed schedule ahead from a mission to study the Sun to launching a climate observation satellite, a test vehicle as part of Gaganyaan human space flight programme. READ MORE
As Chandrayaan-3 cruised and orbited through space to reach within sniffing distance of the Moon, ISRO’s official social media handles took an informal approach to keep millions of people glued to their screens.
Interspersing their tweets and posts with an occasional “Welcome buddy!" and “Thanks for the ride, Mate!", ISRO’s social media handles occasionally departed from using just technical terms to give updates about India’s ambitious Moon mission Chandrayaan-3.
Project Coordinator, Bhopal Science Centre Saket Singh Kaurav said an interview model of Chandrayaan has also been prepared here as well as a screen has been installed which gives complete information about the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
On Chandrayaan-3, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda said it is a moment of pride for India, but also for us as we are also a part of the sub-continent. “So, congratulations India," he said.
Russian Consul General to South India, Oleg Nikolayevich Avdeev said everybody in India and also myself are all eagerly waiting for tomorrow’s event in the lunar orbit.
“I am sure that it will be a success for the Indian lunar program and the rover will land safely and start functioning…I am sure this will be a very fruitful lunar program for India and it will definitely be a great success and there will be more exploration on the moon," he said.
If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union. READ MORE
RC Kapoor, former Professor at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) said Chandrayaan-3 is a very challenging mission of ISRO.
Senior scientist Surendra Pal Singh said Chandrayaan-3 will create history not only for India, but also for mankind.
As per Dr. TV Venkateswaran, a scientist at Vigyan Prasar, the lunar south pole has become a focal point for exploration due to its unique features and potential scientific value. It is believed to host a vast reservoir of water ice in permanently shadowed regions.
The presence of water is of immense significance for future space exploration, as it can be converted into resources such as drinking water, oxygen and and hydrogen for rocket fuel. Also, the permanently sunlit area in the region has a temperature of around minus 50 to 10 degrees Celsius, which provide better chemical condition for the electronics onboard the rover and lander to work properly.
School students in Lucknow organise special events ahead of Chandrayaan-3’s scheduled landing on the Moon’s surface tomorrow.
In its latest update on Chandrayaan-3 soft landing, ISRO said the mission is on schedule and systems are undergoing regular checks. It also shared some latest picture of the moon taken by the lander.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed all the council schools in Uttar Pradesh shall open for one hour on August 23 to enable students to witness Chandrayaan-3’s landing for the first time on the surface of moon’s South Pole.
The government has issued the order regarding the same.
A Police complaint has been filed against actor Prakash Raj for his tweet on Chandrayaan-3 mission. Hindu organisations’ leaders filed the complaint against him at Banahatti Police Station of Bagalkote district in Karnataka and demanded action.
Speaking on Chandrayaan-3 mission, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that it is an “extremely happy moment for the country". He added: “I pray to god for its successful landing. The entire country is eagerly waiting for it."
In a post on social media site X, ISRO mentioned: “The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing."
The space agency went on to add that the “mission operations complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy and excitement".