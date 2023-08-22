Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitVikram LanderISROSunny Deol
Chandrayaan-3 Updates: Countdown Begins for Soft-landing on Moon; PM Modi to Connect With ISRO Virtually

Chandrayaan-3 Updates: Countdown Begins for Soft-landing on Moon; PM Modi to Connect With ISRO Virtually

Chandrayaan 3 Updates: Ahead of its planned landing on the moon's untouched south pole on August 23, Chandrayaan-3's lander module has established a two-way communication with Chandrayaan-2's orbiter

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 07:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Chandrayaan-3 Updates: The countdown began as Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon’s surface on Wednesday evening. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed that the landing of Chandrayaan-3 is on schedule and that the lander is undergoing regular checks.

A senior ISRO official on Monday said the final landing maneuver is a very complex one and the decision for touchdown will be taken two hours prior to the action. A top official had also mentioned that it can be “postponed” if the situation is unfavourable.

Aug 23, 2023 07:54 IST

Aug 22, 2023 22:11 IST

Ganga Aarti with Tricolour in Rishikesh for Chandrayaan-3 Success

Ganga Aarti performed with tricolour in hands at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh ahead of the landing of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission on August 23.

Aug 22, 2023 21:43 IST

'Historic Moment for Humankind': Pak Politician Fawad Hussain Says Pak Media Should Show Chandrayaan Moon Landing

Pakistan politician Fawad Hussain said Pakistan media should show Chandrayaan moon landing as it is a historic moment for humankind.

Aug 22, 2023 20:50 IST

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Under PM Modi's Leadership...Making Efforts to Hoist Tiranga on Moon, Says Scindia

Under the leadership of PM Modi, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said India has been scaling new heights and now we are making an effort to see that the Tiranga is hoisted on the moon.

Aug 22, 2023 20:47 IST

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: School Students in Chennai Perform Awareness Programmes

School students in Chennai performed awareness programmes on Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

Aug 22, 2023 20:10 IST

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: YS Rajan Says ISRO Incorporated Many Things Into Chandrayaan-3

Former ISRO Scientist YS Rajan said ISRO incorporated many things into Chandrayaan-3.

Aug 22, 2023 20:07 IST

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Actor Angad Bedi Says Proud Moment for India

Actor Angad Bedi said Chandrayaan-3’s moon landing is a very big and proud moment for our country as well as for us Indians.

Aug 22, 2023 19:19 IST

Special 'Pooja' at Mata Vaishno Devi Cave in Dehradun For Chandrayaan-3 Success

For the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, worship started today at Mata Vaishno Devi Cave at Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun.

Aug 22, 2023 19:14 IST

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: When Was Mission Launched?

The Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.

Aug 22, 2023 19:13 IST

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: When And Where to Watch

Indians are waiting with bated breath for the historic lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday evening. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday said in an update that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule. READ MORE

Aug 22, 2023 19:08 IST

Excited, Eagerly Awaiting Chandrayaan-3's Moon Landing, Says Sunita Williams

With the highly anticipated landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon scheduled for Wednesday, Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams has expressed her excitement and anticipation for the event.

Williams, renowned for her remarkable contributions to space expeditions, eagerly looks forward to the Pragyaan rover’s exploration of the lunar south pole, which holds great promise for scientific discoveries.

The NASA astronaut with a storied career in space exploration also commended India’s substantial role in shaping the field of space exploration.

Aug 22, 2023 19:00 IST

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Likely to Join Virtually, Say Govt Sources

PM Modi, who is in South Africa for BRICS Summit, is likely to watch the event virtually, according to government sources.

 

Aug 22, 2023 18:29 IST

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Children Offer Namaz in Lucknow for Successful Lunar Landing

Children offered namaz at Islamic Center madrasa in Lucknow and prayed for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, said Lucknow Eidgah Imam scholar Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali.

Aug 22, 2023 18:27 IST

Chandrayaan-3: Mamata Says Mission is Matter of Pride for Entire Nation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said Chandrayaan-3 mission is a matter of pride for the entire nation.
“With Chandraayan-3 inching closer to reaching the lunar South Pole, we must all stand together and cheer for its successful soft landing," she said.

Aug 22, 2023 18:23 IST

'Hands Are Full...': ISRO in No Mood to Take Rest After Chandrayaan-3 Mission

With Chandrayaan-3 set to a historic landing on moon, India’s space agency ISRO is not in the mood to rest as it has a packed schedule ahead from a mission to study the Sun to launching a climate observation satellite, a test vehicle as part of Gaganyaan human space flight programme. READ MORE

Aug 22, 2023 17:35 IST

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Informal Approach on Social Media to Moon Mission Wins Hearts

As Chandrayaan-3 cruised and orbited through space to reach within sniffing distance of the Moon, ISRO’s official social media handles took an informal approach to keep millions of people glued to their screens.

Interspersing their tweets and posts with an occasional “Welcome buddy!" and “Thanks for the ride, Mate!", ISRO’s social media handles occasionally departed from using just technical terms to give updates about India’s ambitious Moon mission Chandrayaan-3.

Aug 22, 2023 17:29 IST

Screen Installed in Bhopal to Give Complete Information About Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Project Coordinator, Bhopal Science Centre Saket Singh Kaurav said an interview model of Chandrayaan has also been prepared here as well as a screen has been installed which gives complete information about the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Aug 22, 2023 17:25 IST

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Sri Lankan High Commissioner Says Moment of Pride for India

On Chandrayaan-3, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda said it is a moment of pride for India, but also for us as we are also a part of the sub-continent. “So, congratulations India," he said.

Aug 22, 2023 17:22 IST

Chandrayaan-3: Russian Envoy Says It Will be Success for Indian Lunar Program

Russian Consul General to South India, Oleg Nikolayevich Avdeev said everybody in India and also myself are all eagerly waiting for tomorrow’s event in the lunar orbit.

“I am sure that it will be a success for the Indian lunar program and the rover will land safely and start functioning…I am sure this will be a very fruitful lunar program for India and it will definitely be a great success and there will be more exploration on the moon," he said.

Aug 22, 2023 17:20 IST

Chandrayaan 3: Complete Timeline of Mission, Key Milestones and Journey

If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union. READ MORE

Aug 22, 2023 15:52 IST

Chandrayaan-3 Challenging Mission of ISRO, Says IIA's Former Professor

RC Kapoor, former Professor at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) said Chandrayaan-3 is a very challenging mission of ISRO.

Aug 22, 2023 15:50 IST

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: 'History not only for India, but Also for Mankind'

Senior scientist Surendra Pal Singh said Chandrayaan-3 will create history not only for India, but also for mankind.

Aug 22, 2023 15:47 IST

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Why do Indian Scientists Want to Land on Moon's South Pole?

As per Dr. TV Venkateswaran, a scientist at Vigyan Prasar, the lunar south pole has become a focal point for exploration due to its unique features and potential scientific value. It is believed to host a vast reservoir of water ice in permanently shadowed regions.

The presence of water is of immense significance for future space exploration, as it can be converted into resources such as drinking water, oxygen and and hydrogen for rocket fuel. Also, the permanently sunlit area in the region has a temperature of around minus 50 to 10 degrees Celsius, which provide better chemical condition for the electronics onboard the rover and lander to work properly.

Aug 22, 2023 15:45 IST

School Students in Lucknow Organise Special Events Ahead of Chandrayaan-3 Landing

School students in Lucknow organise special events ahead of Chandrayaan-3’s scheduled landing on the Moon’s surface tomorrow.

Aug 22, 2023 15:05 IST

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Shares Video From Lander

Aug 22, 2023 13:30 IST

'Smooth Sailing' Says ISRO, Shares Latest Pics of Moon Taken by Lander

In its latest update on Chandrayaan-3 soft landing, ISRO said the mission is on schedule and systems are undergoing regular checks. It also shared some latest picture of the moon taken by the lander.

Aug 22, 2023 13:23 IST

Chandrayaan-3: UP Govt to Hold Live Telecast of Landing In Council Schools

 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed all the council schools in Uttar Pradesh shall open for one hour on August 23 to enable students to witness Chandrayaan-3’s landing for the first time on the surface of moon’s South Pole.

The government has issued the order regarding the same.

Aug 22, 2023 13:18 IST

Complaint Filed Against Actor Prakash Raj For 'Mocking' Chandrayaan-3

A Police complaint has been filed against actor Prakash Raj for his tweet on Chandrayaan-3 mission. Hindu organisations’ leaders filed the complaint against him at Banahatti Police Station of Bagalkote district in Karnataka and demanded action.

Aug 22, 2023 13:16 IST

'Extremely Happy Moment': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Prays For Successful Landing

Speaking on Chandrayaan-3 mission, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that it is an “extremely happy moment for the country". He added: “I pray to god for its successful landing. The entire country is eagerly waiting for it."

Aug 22, 2023 12:27 IST

Chandrayaan-3 Mission On Schedule: ISRO

In a post on social media site X, ISRO mentioned: “The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing."

The space agency went on to add that the “mission operations complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy and excitement".

Read more

Moon landing is scheduled for touchdown at 6:04 pm on August 23 based on module’s health and lunar conditions. The agency has also established contact with Chandrayaan-2 orbiter.

