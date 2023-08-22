Chandrayaan-3 Updates: Countdown Begins for Soft-landing on Moon; PM Modi to Connect With ISRO Virtually

Chandrayaan-3 Updates: The countdown began as Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon’s surface on Wednesday evening. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed that the landing of Chandrayaan-3 is on schedule and that the lander is undergoing regular checks.

A senior ISRO official on Monday said the final landing maneuver is a very complex one and the decision for touchdown will be taken two hours prior to the action. A top official had also mentioned that it can be “postponed” if the situation is unfavourable.