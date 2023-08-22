WATCH LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 Sets Foot on Moon; India Becomes First Country to Reach Lunar South Pole

India on Wednesday created history with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s surface. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is a historic day for India’s space sector.

With this feat, India became the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: When to WATCH?

ISRO broadcasted the event live today on its official website.

Chandrayaan 3 Live Streaming: WHERE TO WATCH?

The moon landing of Chandrayaan 3 was broadcasted live on ISRO’s YouTube channel, its Facebook page, and the DD National TV channel. One can also catch the latest updates on the lunar landing on CNN-News18 and other major TV news platforms in the country.

Advertisement

ISRO Website: www.isro.gov.in

ISRO Facebook: Facebook.com/ISRO

Chandrayaan 3 Live: WHERE TO WATCH on YouTube?

ISRO YouTube: https://t.ly/NfI-B

DD National: www.youtube.com/@DoordarshanNational

CNN-News18 YouTube: t.ly/RAGts

Track Live Updates at CNN-News18 website: www.news18.com

ALL ABOUT CHANDRAYAAN 3

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is the third lunar exploration mission planned by ISRO following the failed Chandrayaan-2 mission. The mission serves as a continuation of the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019 and aims to showcase the complete capability of safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

Advertisement

Chandrayaan-3 consists of three parts: a Lander module (LM), Propulsion module (PM) and a Rover. The Lander has the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover which will carry out the research on the lunar surface.