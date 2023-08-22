Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitPragyan RoverISROHimachal Pradesh Rains
Home » India » WATCH LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 Sets Foot on Moon; India Becomes First Country to Reach Lunar South Pole

WATCH LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 Sets Foot on Moon; India Becomes First Country to Reach Lunar South Pole

ISRO is prepared to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) and is anticipating the Lander Module (LM) to reach the designated location by approximately 5:44 pm. Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the moon around 6:04 pm

Advertisement

Curated By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 19:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on July 14. (Representational image: Shutterstock)
Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on July 14. (Representational image: Shutterstock)

India on Wednesday created history with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s surface. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is a historic day for India’s space sector.

With this feat, India became the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: When to WATCH?

ISRO broadcasted the event live today on its official website.

Chandrayaan 3 Live Streaming: WHERE TO WATCH?

The moon landing of Chandrayaan 3 was broadcasted live on ISRO’s YouTube channel, its Facebook page, and the DD National TV channel. One can also catch the latest updates on the lunar landing on CNN-News18 and other major TV news platforms in the country.

Advertisement

ISRO Website: www.isro.gov.in

ISRO Facebook: Facebook.com/ISRO

Chandrayaan 3 Live: WHERE TO WATCH on YouTube?

ISRO YouTube: https://t.ly/NfI-B

DD National: www.youtube.com/@DoordarshanNational

CNN-News18 YouTube: t.ly/RAGts

Track Live Updates at CNN-News18 website: www.news18.com

ALL ABOUT CHANDRAYAAN 3

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is the third lunar exploration mission planned by ISRO following the failed Chandrayaan-2 mission. The mission serves as a continuation of the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019 and aims to showcase the complete capability of safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

Advertisement

Chandrayaan-3 consists of three parts: a Lander module (LM), Propulsion module (PM) and a Rover. The Lander has the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover which will carry out the research on the lunar surface.

top videos
  • Alia, Kriti, Allu Arjun Win Best Actor; RRR, Sardar Udham Strike Gold At 69th National Film Awards

    • The Lander and the Rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface. The main function of Propulsion module is to carry the Lander module from launch vehicle injection till final lunar 100 km circular polar orbit.

    According to ISRO, India’s pursuit of space exploration will reach a remarkable milestone if the Chandrayaan-3 mission is able to achieve a soft landing on the surface of the Moon. The space organization also said that this achievement will mark a significant step forward for India in the fields of Science, Engineering, Technology, and Industry and will symbolise our nation’s progress in space exploration.

    Follow us on

    first published: August 22, 2023, 19:09 IST
    last updated: August 23, 2023, 19:27 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App