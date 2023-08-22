WATCH LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 Sets Foot on Moon; India Becomes First Country to Reach Lunar South Pole

India on Wednesday created history with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s surface. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is a historic day for India’s space sector.
With this feat, India became the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.
Chandrayaan 3 Landing: When to WATCH?
ISRO broadcasted the event live today on its official website.
Chandrayaan 3 Live Streaming: WHERE TO WATCH?
The moon landing of Chandrayaan 3 was broadcasted live on ISRO’s YouTube channel, its Facebook page, and the DD National TV channel. One can also catch the latest updates on the lunar landing on CNN-News18 and other major TV news platforms in the country.
ISRO Website: www.isro.gov.in
ISRO Facebook: Facebook.com/ISRO
Chandrayaan 3 Live: WHERE TO WATCH on YouTube?
ISRO YouTube: https://t.ly/NfI-B
DD National: www.youtube.com/@DoordarshanNational
CNN-News18 YouTube: t.ly/RAGts
Track Live Updates at CNN-News18 website: www.news18.com
ALL ABOUT CHANDRAYAAN 3
The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is the third lunar exploration mission planned by ISRO following the failed Chandrayaan-2 mission. The mission serves as a continuation of the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019 and aims to showcase the complete capability of safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.
Chandrayaan-3 consists of three parts: a Lander module (LM), Propulsion module (PM) and a Rover. The Lander has the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover which will carry out the research on the lunar surface.
The Lander and the Rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface. The main function of Propulsion module is to carry the Lander module from launch vehicle injection till final lunar 100 km circular polar orbit.
According to ISRO, India’s pursuit of space exploration will reach a remarkable milestone if the Chandrayaan-3 mission is able to achieve a soft landing on the surface of the Moon. The space organization also said that this achievement will mark a significant step forward for India in the fields of Science, Engineering, Technology, and Industry and will symbolise our nation’s progress in space exploration.