Chandrayaan-3 Launch: New Chapter in India's Space Odyssey, Says PM; Mission Successful, All Eyes Now On Soft Landing

Curated By: Arpita Raj & Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 22:09 IST
Tirupati, India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday congratulated the ISRO for the successful launch of the third lunar mission, ‘Chandrayaan-3’ and termed it as ‘historic triumph’ for the nation. “Proudest moment for all Indians as our third lunar mission #Chandrayaan3 has been launched by @isro .Congratulations to all behind its successful launch. It is a historic triumph for our nation as the mission will bring in groundbreaking results in space research," Vijayan tweeted.
The ISRO has taken corrective measures after the failed bid to soft-land on the Moon nearly four years ago, and is expecting successful touch down on the lunar surface with its Chandrayaan-3 mission but it’s going to be a challenging job, its former Chairman K Sivan said on Friday. “Last time we could not do the landing mission (Chandrayaan-2) successfully. So, this time we are attempting (again). We have planned with all corrective measures. The launch happened today successfully. So that way the first phase is over successfully," Sivan, who was the ISRO Chairman during the Chandrayaan-2 mission, said by phone from the spaceport of Sriharikota.
Former Chairman of ISRO G Madhavan Nair on Friday congratulated the entire team of scientists at ISRO and hoped that the mission would be a success. “I am sure the first portion of the journey has started off very well. My compliments to the entire ISRO team," Nair told PTI. Analysing the visuals being telecast live, he said that the takeoff was very smooth, and that continued to the second stage. “Right now I have seen the cryogenic stage getting ignited. This is again the most critical event of the mission," the former ISRO chief said, adding that from the data available so far, the mission is on the dot, and he hoped that the mission would be a success.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is a proud moment for India and would inspire young minds to take up research in science and technology. “It is a proud moment for India and a new milestone in India’s space research and innovation", the chief minister said. This achievement will inspire young minds of India to take up research in science and technology, Siddaramaiah added.
The Congress on Friday lauded ISRO for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and said it was testimony to the vision, foresight, determination and accomplishment of all previous prime ministers, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge said the launch was a matter of great pride for all Indians as he paid tributes to countless scientists who devoted their lives for building a scientific temper among people.
Taking to Twitter, he said, “Our collective happiness is over the moon. Thanks to the tremendous ingenuity, dedication, skill and hard work of our scientists, engineers and everyone involved in the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. We are extremely proud of each one of you for this remarkable achievement. We express our sincere gratitude to the extraordinary team at ISRO."
While speaking to the media, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh congratulated the ISRO team for the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3. He said, “ISRO has lived up to that sky is not the limit. A proud moment for the country."
Addressing a press conference after the launch of Chandrayaan-3, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said, “This is a moment of glory for us, moment of glory for India and moment of destiny for all of us. I must thank team ISRO for making India proud. I also thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this possible by unlocking the doors of Sriharikota and enabling India’s space sector."
Speaking to CNN-News18, former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan said, “The launch is going as per plan, it is in the right path. Most important point will come when we make an attempt for soft landing."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated the ISRO scientists for the India’s historic space journey with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3.
“Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India’s space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists’ relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
ISRO chief S Somanath and the team behind Chandrayaan-3 share their delight after the LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched it into orbit. “Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the Moon. The health of the Spacecraft is normal," says ISRO.
Celebrations at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 into orbit.
Chandrayaan-3 successfully enters its orbit. “Chandrayaan-3 accomplished," says ISRO.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Chandrayaan-3, equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module, following normal trajectory so far.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches Chandrayaan 3 Moon mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover, and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms.
The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) high-profile mission of the year, the Chandrayaan-3 launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota at 2.35 pm on Friday.
Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State Science & Technology at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota as Chandrayaan 3, moon mission countdown continues.
“Everything humanly possible has been done. I don’t see any reason why it (Mission Chandrayaan-3) should fail," says former ISRO Chairman Madhavan Nair on mission Chandrayaan-3.
It is ‘D-Day’ here at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre as scores of people comprising families and journalists have descended here to witness India’s attempt at creating history with the launch of Chandrayaan 3, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s third lunar mission. Despite scorching heat and a forecast of dry weather, passenger vehicles carrying ardent space enthusiasts were making a beeline to this spaceport.
LVM3-M4 rocket will be carrying Chandrayaan 3. Over 10,000 persons from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka arrived here since early morning and they would be allowed to witness the launch from the dedicated space gallery set up by ISRO adjacent to the main entrance of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC).
They would be allowed to witness the launch sequence and the lift off which is located about 6 km away from the second launch pad where the rocket has been integrated with the launch complex. Security has been tightened with a police personnel being deployed every one hundred metres on the road that leads to the entrance of SHAR in view of the milestone launch.
“Dream will come true, we will succeed. After 3 years of penance, meditation and hard work of the scientists, the spaceship #Chandrayaan3 is ready to conquer the moon. The entire country wishes this much-awaited historic launch a success. Best wishes to the enlightened scientists of @ISRO and the entire team of the mission," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a tweet.
Maneck Behramkamdin, Associate Vice President and Business Head of Godrej Aerospace speaks on the Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission which will be launched later today by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from Sriharikota.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to launch its lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3 today. The launch will take place at 2:35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota using the LVM-3 heavy-lift launch vehicle. The mission’s objective is to achieve a safe landing and rover operation on the lunar surface, following in the footsteps of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. The anticipated soft landing on the Moon is scheduled for either August 23 or 24. READ MORE
The countdown for the July 14 afternoon launch of India’s third mission to moon-Chandrayaan-3- is progressing smoothly and the weather forecast is good for the rocket to fly as scheduled, said a senior official of the Indian space agency.
“The countdown is progressing smoothly. The 48 hour weather forecast is also good. The rocket systems are being checked. The rocket is expected to fly away as scheduled on Friday at 2.35 p.m." a senior Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official, who did not want to be named, told IANS.
The countdown began at 1.05 p.m. on Thursday during which the last minute checks are carried out, liquid and cryogenic stages will be fuelled up.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that July 14 will be etched in memory forever as Chandrayaan-3, ISRO’s lunar mission is set to be launched on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
“Best wishes for Chandrayaan-3 mission! I urge you all to know more about this Mission and the strides we have made in space, science and innovation. It will make you all very proud," the Prime Minister tweeted.
“14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation," PM Modi said in a series of tweets.
Ahead of the launch of India’s third moon lander Chandrayaan-3 a few hours from now, world-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wished the Indian Space Research Organization ‘victory’ in the mission by creating an artwork using 500 bowls of steel.
Pattnaik created a 22 feet long sand art of Chandrayaan-3 using 500 steel bowls and dishes with the message “Bijayee Bhava" at Puri Beach in Odisha on Thursday. READ MORE
India’s Chandrayaan-3 launches today, and various agencies are working together to ensure a safe and successful mission. The Chandrayaan mission, also known as the Indian lunar exploration programme, involves a series of space missions conducted by ISRO.
The first mission, Chandrayaan-1, was launched in 2008 and successfully entered lunar orbit. Chandrayaan-2, launched in 2019, also entered lunar orbit successfully but encountered a setback when its lander deviated from its intended trajectory and crash-landed on the moon’s surface due to a software glitch. READ MORE
The eyes of world will be on Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on Friday as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission. Around 1,300 km from the space station, a facility in Mumbai will be cheering on one particular component of the lunar mission – the Vikas engine dedicated to the late astronomer and physicist Vikram Sarabhai.
The engine has been manufactured by Godrej Aerospace which is tucked away in a green zone along the Eastern Express Highway in the suburbs of Vikhroli. The plant has been one of the largest private manufacturers and suppliers for ISRO since 1985. Godrej Aerospace also had key contributions to Chandrayaan-1 and 2 and Mangalyaan space missions, besides participating in ISRO’s other endeavours. READ MORE
Countdown for India’s ambitious moon mission, Chandrayaan 3 was ‘progressing’ for a scheduled launch on Friday at 2.35 pm, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.
Chandrayaan-3 mission is a follow up to the second lunar mission and ISRO is aiming for a soft landing on the surface of the moon by late August. A success would make India only the fourth country to achieve the feat after the United States, China and erstwhile USSR.
“LVM3 M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The countdown is progressing at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.", ISRO said, in an update about the mission on Friday.
As the world keenly waits for the launch of India’s Moon Mission Chandrayaan-3 on Friday, technicians and students at the Central Tool Room and Training Center (CTTC) here are equally anxious to see the successful soft landing of the vehicle on the moon’s surface.
The members of the CTTC, Bhubaneswar, are anxious as this institute has supplied critical components for the mission.
“We are anxious and feel like a student waiting for the examination results. We are highly optimistic that this time India would make history," said L Rajasekhar, general manager of CTTC Bhubaneswar.
Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) long-awaited Chandrayaan-3 mission is all set to commence its journey at 2.35 pm from Sriharikota’s spaceport today on July 14. Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar mission by ISRO. The mission consists of a lander and a rover. The lander will land on the Moon and deploy the rover, which will then explore the lunar surface.
But do you know how the mission got the name Chandrayaan?
The name “Chandrayaan" is derived from the Sanskrit words “Chandra" and “Yaan." In Sanskrit, “Chandra" means “moon," and “Yaan" means “vehicle" or “craft." Therefore, the name “Chandrayaan" can be translated to mean “Moon Craft" or “Moon Vehicle." READ MORE
Chandrayaan-3 Launch Updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation launched its third lunar mission — Chandrayaan 3 — on-board the heavy-lift LVM3-M4 rocket at Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on Friday. At the end of the 25.30 hour countdown, the LVM3-M4 rocket, the largest and heaviest in its class and dubbed as ‘Fat Boy’ lifted off majestically at a prefixed time at 2.35 pm from the second launch pad, discharging thick plumes of smoke. Thousands of spectators who had converged to witness the historic launch cheered the rocket as it made its ascent into the skies.
With the Chandrayaan-3 mission, scientists are aiming at mastering soft landing on the lunar surface, a challenging technical aspect which is planned for late August. A successful mission would make India only the fourth country to achieve the rare feat after the United States, China and the former Soviet Union.
Chandrayaan 3 follows the Chandrayaan 2 mission which did not achieve the desired soft landing on the surface of the moon in 2019, disappointing the scientists.
According to ISRO officials, around 16 minutes after lift-off, the propulsion module will separate from the rocket and would orbit the earth for about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from earth moving towards the lunar orbit.
The propulsion module along with the lander, after gaining speed would proceed for an over a month long journey towards reaching the orbit of the moon until it goes 100 km above the lunar surface.
After reaching the desired altitude, the lander module would begin its descent for a soft landing on the south pole region of the moon and this action is expected to take place on August 23 or 24, scientists at ISRO said.
The spacecraft’s destination is the South Pole of the moon, where it will operate for approximately one lunar day, equivalent to 14 Earth days. The mission’s trajectory will resemble that of Chandrayaan-2, with the propulsion module circling the Earth multiple times before redirecting towards the moon. Once influenced by the moon’s gravitational force, the module will adjust its orbit to a circular path measuring about 100 x 100 km.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission carries scientific instruments to study the thermophysical properties of the lunar regolith, lunar seismicity, lunar surface plasma environment and elemental composition in the vicinity of the landing site.
Chandrayaan-3 mission consists of an indigenous propulsion module, lander module and a rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions.
The largest and heaviest LVM3 rocket (formerly GSLV MkIII), fondly called as ‘fat boy’ by ISRO scientists for its heavylift capability, has completed six consecutive successful missions.
Friday’s mission is the fourth operational flight of LVM3 which aims to launch the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into a Geo Transfer Orbit.
The launch window has been fixed for July, similar to that of Chandrayaan-2 mission (July 22, 2019) because the earth and moon would be closer to each other during this period of the year.
The moon’s south pole region has been chosen because the Lunar South Pole remains much larger than that at the North pole. There could be a possibility of presence of water in permanently shadowed areas around it.