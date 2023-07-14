Chandrayaan-3 Launch, Mbappe's Fans in India: Modi's Address to Diaspora in France | Quotes

On the first day of his two-day visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed Indian Community in Paris, emphasising India’s economic growth, poverty alleviation, and global influence. Celebrating the India-France partnership, he highlighted the country’s strength and the creation of a mini-India wherever Indians go.

Following are the top quotes by PM Modi:

“The 21st century will only move forward on the basis of technology and talent. While I am speaking to you, reverse counting for the launch of Chandrayaan3 has started. India-France partnership can help show new direction to the world," he said.

“The world has started to believe that India will become a USD 5 Trillion economy. 415 million Indians have been brought out of poverty, it is more than the population of Europe. When India moves forward, it changes the development parametres of the world," PM Modi said.

“This 100-year-old emotional connection of sacrifice is being respected in such a grand way, thank you France! France has made the world understand the meaning of liberty, equality and fraternity. India is the mother of democracy, model of diversity," he said.

“The world is moving towards a new world order, India’s ability and image is changing at a very fast pace. The entire G20 group is in awe if India’s strength. At this crucial time, the importance of India-France partnership has enhanced," the Prime Minister said.

“When I hear ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ so far away from India, it feels like home. Wherever we Indians go, we create a mini-India. My visit is important as tomorrow is France’s National Day, I will be a part of it," he added.

“France’s football player Kylian Mbappe is a superhit in India. More people across India probably know Mbappe than those in France," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi reminisced about taking membership of Alliance Française in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, nearly 40 years ago. He stated, “The person who obtained the first membership at that cultural center is now addressing all of you," he added.

In a major push for India’s UPI payment system, India and France agreed to implement UPI in France. PM Modi referred to the announcement and said, “In the coming days, Indian tourists can pay in Indian rupees at the Eiffel Tower".

“Today, as we launch each other’s satellites, I am delighted to share that while I speak to you, the countdown for Chandrayaan is underway in India," PM Modi while addressing the Indian diaspora.

“I request the Indian diaspora to invest in India. India is the first to come into action when Indians are in trouble. 5-year long-term visa will be provided to Indian students doing their Masters in France. New Indian consulate to be opened in France," said PM Modi.

PM Modi’s France Visit Schedule

The Prime Minister is here on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

Prime Minister Modi’s intensive programme in Paris includes a slew of engagements with the French leadership, Indian diaspora, CEOs and prominent personalities.

Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership. Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi’s talks with Macron.