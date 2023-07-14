Trends :Delhi FloodsChandrayaan-3Delhi Yamuna Bengaluru TrafficPM Modi in France
Chandrayaan-3: Sand Artist Sudarshan Pattnaik Creates Art to Wish ISRO 'Victory' in Lunar Mission

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a 22 feet long sand art of Chandrayaan-3 using 500 steel bowls and dishes with the message "Bijayee Bhava" at Puri Beach in Odisha on Thursday

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 12:15 IST

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wished the Indian Space Research Organization 'victory' with the mission by creating an artwork using 500 bowls of steel. (Image/Twitter)
Ahead of the launch of India’s third moon lander Chandrayaan-3 a few hours from now, world-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wished the Indian Space Research Organization ‘victory’ in the mission by creating an artwork using 500 bowls of steel.

Pattnaik created a 22 feet long sand art of Chandrayaan-3 using 500 steel bowls and dishes with the message “Bijayee Bhava" at Puri Beach in Odisha on Thursday.

    ISRO) third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, is set to launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 2.35 pm on Friday.

    Sudarsan Pattnaik has participated in more than 65 international sand art competitions and festivals in the world and won many prizes for the country.

    first published: July 14, 2023, 11:41 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 12:15 IST
