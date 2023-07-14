Chandrayaan-3: Sand Artist Sudarshan Pattnaik Creates Art to Wish ISRO 'Victory' in Lunar Mission

Ahead of the launch of India’s third moon lander Chandrayaan-3 a few hours from now, world-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wished the Indian Space Research Organization ‘victory’ in the mission by creating an artwork using 500 bowls of steel.

Pattnaik created a 22 feet long sand art of Chandrayaan-3 using 500 steel bowls and dishes with the message “Bijayee Bhava" at Puri Beach in Odisha on Thursday.