Chandrayaan-3 Less Expensive Than Previous Version: How ISRO Funds its Most Ambitious Projects

India’s ambitious Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lifted off on Friday afternoon on its powerful new launch vehicle, Launch Vehicle Mark-III or LMV3, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The spacecraft is likely to touch down on the moon’s surface on August 23. Despite a small budget, ISRO has produced effective missions without compromising the quality of its resources and supplies.

With this mission to the moon, India has cemented its position in space exploration — from the successful Mars Mission to the sun mission, Gaganyaan. As India plans big space projects in the coming years, the budget for the department of space (DoS), valuation of space launches and the number of private players in space technology has become even more important for the funding of ISRO projects.

In the current fiscal, the space industry received a decreased amount than previous years but funding for the space department has recorded a significant rise in the last five years. The budget allocated for DoS was Rs 12,543 crore for FY 2023-24, Rs 13,700 crore for FY 2022-23, Rs 13,950 crore for FY 2021-22 (highest in the last five years), Rs 13,480 crore for FY 2020-21 and Rs 12,470 crore for FY 2019-20.

Advertisement

The expenditure for some of the most significant ISRO projects, such as missions to reach Mars and the moon in the last 10 years, demonstrate how the space agency has effectively used resources to launch missions. For example, India’s first interplanetary Mars orbiter programme — Mission Mangalyaan — was launched on November 5, 2013, at a budget of Rs 450 crore. It is the world’s cheapest Mars Mission so far.

The GSLV MkIII-M1 from Sriharikota successfully launched the Chandrayaan-2 mission on July 22, 2019, at a cost of Rs 978 crore, including Rs 603 crore for the orbiter, lander, rover, navigation and ground support network and Rs 375 crore for the heavy GSLV rocket with indigenous cryogenic engine. Chandrayaan-3 is made with a lower budget than Chandrayaan-2, costing around Rs 615 crore including all elements.

Advertisement

India will be the fourth country to land on the moon’s surface after the US, Russia and China. But India will be the first country, which is reaching the moon at the lowest budget as compared to the three other countries. Estimates show that the US spent $25 billion on the moon mission — 15 Apollo mission — which would have cost over $100 billion now. According to a report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), China spent $8.4 billion on its space programme, the Chang’e 4 Lunar Craft and the Asian Giant. Russia spent $20 billion in 1966 on an unmanned moon craft.